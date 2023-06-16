Disagreement over £44m Slieve Donard project incorporating cable car and visitor centre

Concerns have been raised about a £44million project which would see a gondola installed after councillors supported it at a committee meeting.

A proposal for a cable car ride up Slieve Donard or part of it is a possibility.

The BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme said councillors in Newry, Mourne & Down voted in favour of progressing a project to get a gondola which would travel part of the way up NI’s biggest mountain to a visitor’s centre.

Doubts have however been cast about a cost of £44million.

Alliance Party councillor Andrew McMurray said his party is opposed to the gondola and visitor centre elements of the proposed project.

He told Good Morning Ulster: “While obviously we do want to see development of infrastructure within the Newcastle area, we believe that the Mournes and Newcastle has been attracting visitors on account of its natural beauty for generations and this addition wouldn’t augment it.”

Sinn Féin councillor Willie Clarke said his party is “open-minded” about the project as it’s “more than just a chair lift up to Thomas’s Quarry.

“It’s about managing Donard Forest for the local people but also for visitors as well. Currently there’s very little management in Donard Forest so this will see 30 workers employed to look after this area,” Mr Clarke explained.

“£30m is earmarked from the Belfast City Deal so that’s direct funding and we need to be extremely responsible. It’s very hard getting funding in the current climate and to get £30m from the British government, we have to look at that very seriously.

“This started way back in 2017 when a number of projects were put forward by the councillors and council officers, myself, I wanted to see Newcastle leisure centre, regeneration of Newcastle harbour and full restoration of the rock pool.

“I put that forward as a proposal, that was rejected, it didn’t meet the criteria of visitor figures.”

The remaining £14m, he said, would come from council expenditure with a bill estimated in 2029.

Mr McMurray said the gondola and visitor centre element “has sucked up so much bandwidth”, but there are other parts involving trails and sports provision which have been sidelined.

“We’re just also concerned as well, the running costs, these are big bits of mechanical moving equipment, that the upkeep of these... we’re just so, so concerned and opposed to the gondola elements on account of the financial risk it might prove in the future.”

Environmental and ecological surveys also have to be carried out.