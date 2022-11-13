‘Disease control’ zones implemented in Fermanagh to restrict spread of bird flu

Protective measures have been put in place in areas of Co Fermanagh to prevent the spread of the avian flu, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The disease control restriction zones have been implemented following confirmation of avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Co Monaghan.

Additional protection and surveillance measures are required around the infected premises to prevent onward disease spread.

There had been confusion earlier in the week as to why Northern Ireland was not imposing tough measures to restrict the spread of bird flu, as England and the Republic of Ireland had done.

Stormont’s agriculture department had refused to say if it has the power to implement stringent measures to control bird flu in the absence of an Executive, but the news on Sunday of disease control restriction zones has confirmed that it does.

There is growing alarm about the spread of H5NI avian flu, which in Europe and North America is no longer simply a seasonal threat but is occurring year-round in wild birds, thus becoming endemic. The virulent disease has the potential to wipe out poultry herds, thus devastating farms, and in NI, poultry is far more significant to the economy than to any other part of the British Isles.

Northern Ireland Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Robert Huey said: “The infected premises lies close to the border between Monaghan and Fermanagh.

"As a consequence, DAERA is required in law to take appropriate disease control measures to mitigate for onward disease spread. Disease control zones have therefore been declared in that part of Northern Ireland which lies within 10km of the infected premises from 17:30hrs Sunday 13 November 2022.

“Premises within the zones will have to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols, recording movements on/off holdings and a requirement to seek licensing for any movement of poultry or poultry-related products into or out of the zone.

“Certain moves will be permitted under a specific licence issued by the Department which must be applied for at least 48 hours in advance of any planned move.”

He added: “All flock keepers must take action now to review and, where necessary, improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock. If Avian Influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy. In addition, the negative financial and emotional impact on the individual farm family and business is something we have seen all too often with disease incursions and we must do everything we can to avoid this, particularly at this time of heightened risk.

“This incursion of H5N1 into a flock in Co Monaghan must serve as a stark reminder that Avian Influenza is already present here. Officials will continue to work closely with poultry keepers and the wider industry as we work together to minimise the risk of any further incursions.”