Drain on resources: Victorian sewer collapses near Belfast docks

NI Water staff were yesterday working to repair the collapsed sewer at the junction of Garmoyle Street and Dock Street in Sailortown.

In order to facilitate this emergency work, a lane closure has been in place from Saturday, and will remain there until at least tomorrow.

Reopening of the lane will depend on how well the repair goes and could be extended if the void is larger than expected.

"Initial investigations have found that the road liner has fallen through the sewer blocking it completely. This has created a void between the underside of the tarmac road and the sewer," a spokesperson said.

"This is an old Victorian-built sewer and as are repairing part of history, care and time must be taken."

They added that materials are currently being sourced and work will start at 8am today.

"NI Water will provide regular updates until this emergency repair work is completed," NI Water added.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and reassure them we are doing everything we can to complete the repair work as soon as possible."