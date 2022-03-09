Eco-friendly alternatives: seven everyday household items you can easily replace

And now that the focus is on going green and becoming a more conscious shopper, many local consumers are trying to decide what to swap, change and consider when it comes to being more eco-friendly.

Making the shift to a more sustainable household isn’t as much of a daunting task as it seems, according to UK-based online retailer OnBuy which has provided the Belfast Telegraph with some examples of simple and effective everyday swaps for your home.

45 rolls of Plastic free Eco Three ply toilet roll: £19.99 It’s easy to get into the habit of purchasing a four or six pack of toilet roll every few days, but have you ever thought about the plastic you would be able to cut back on through bulk buying? With each roll costing just 0.44p and boasting a three ply sustainably sourced tissue, this is a super simple swap.

Reusable Make Up Pads | 16 Bamboo Pads with Laundry Bag: £12.99 This set is the perfect way to keep your skin clean and fresh without having to go through environmentally unfriendly wipes and pads. Simply dampen the pads with water, apply your favourite natural makeup removal product and gently rub onto the skin. Once finished, rinse the makeup pads and pop them back into their 100% cotton bag for safe keeping.

Four Pack Bamboo Toothbrushes: £3.99 Stronger and harder than wood, and more durable than plastic, bamboo is quickly becoming the go to material for sustainable swaps. With 100% plastic free packaging and a soft bristle, these great priced toothbrushes are an easy way of starting your sustainable swapping — you can also get them online with free delivery.

Vinsani Bamboo Kitchen Towels: £16.99 Another staple for any household is kitchen roll, so cutting down your plastic usage here is a good way of helping the planet go green. Bamboo grows 20-30 times faster than normal trees, making these bamboo kitchen rolls a great eco-friendly alternative. With two ply sheets, you’ll also be able to take advantage of a super absorbent roll meaning less waste.

200 pack Bamboo Cotton Buds: £1.49 Well priced, vegan, and organic...making this an excellent swap. Cotton buds are so convenient, it’s easy to forget about their harmful impact to our planet and seas. Unlike your standard cotton buds, these super soft bamboo buds are biodegradable and eco-friendly, protecting our world from damaging plastics. An easy swap for those becoming more conscious about their choices without any forfeit.

Typhoon Pure Active Bamboo Fibre Lunch Box: £11.75 Getting a bit too used to taking a plastic bag or endless plastic containers to the office? This Typhoon Bamboo Fibre Lunch Box is ideal for everyday use, cutting down your plastic usage whilst also promoting sustainability. The environmentally sourced materials allow you to reduce single plastic use whilst maintaining your style.

Tala Cheese Food Wax Wraps Set of 3: £10.49 Ideal for replacing traditional plastic sandwich bags and cling film, to provide a truly natural substitute to single-use plastic. Lasting up to a year with proper care and regular use, keep food fresh while making sustainable changes. Featuring a small, medium and large wrap, these 100% natural beeswax wraps will become a kitchen staple.