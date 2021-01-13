Faith Dingle's return to Emmerdale sure to ruffle a few feathers on farm

The character, played by actress Sally Dexter, will appear in the ITV soap from next month.

Her last appearance in the show came last year when her son Cain issued an ultimatum that if she did not leave Emmerdale, then he would.

She will now return to the village to find out if she can get his forgiveness after the pair fell out when Cain discovered his mother had hidden her knowledge of the existence of his love child.

Dexter said: "It's wonderful to be back in Emmerdale again. It's a really special show."

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper said: "A character bursting with fun, Faith's certainly set to ruffle a few feathers and will test the Dingles' loyalties like never before."