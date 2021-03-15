First ever sighting of walrus in Ireland... could have fallen asleep on iceberg

A scene from Blue Planet II, showing a walrus mother and her pup resting on an iceberg (PA)

A giant walrus the size of a dairy bull has landed on the rocks in Valentia Island in what is believed to be the first-ever sighting of the North Pole species in Ireland.

Local man Alan Houlihan and his five-year-old daughter Muireann spotted it breaching out of the water as they walked along Glanleam Beach on the Kerry island this morning.

Marine biologist Kevin Flannery believes the Arctic creature could have fallen asleep on an iceberg before being carried across the Atlantic ocean to Kerry.

Mr Houlihan said Muireann was the first to spot the giant creature on their stroll.

“Muireann is the David Attenborough of Valencia Island.

“He’s huge, he’s about the size of a bull or a cow.

“Myself and my daughter were out walking on the beach down near the lighthouse,” he said. “He breached out of the water onto the rocks and gave us a bit of a show.

“I thought it was a seal at first and then we saw the tusks. He kind of jumped up on the rocks. He was massive. He was about the size of a bull or a cow, pretty similar in size, he’s big, big.

“He was right beside us, less than 50 metres away from us. He went off again for a while and he came back and went back to the rocks.

“He was sitting on the rock now kind of posing, at one stage there he threw up a fin and it looked like he was giving us all the birdie.”

The director of Dingle Oceanworld, Kevin Flannery, said it is an amazing sight.

“It’s incredible. This is the first confirmed sighting of a walrus. It’s a one-off as far as I’m concerned.

”I haven’t seen it before, maybe others might have thought they saw one before but this is a definite confirmation of one.”

The leading marine biologist has his own theory on how he ended up in Kerry.