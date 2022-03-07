Friends of the Earth: ‘Stormont’s one of the main reasons we’re so close to becoming the dirty corner of Europe’

NI Friends of the Earth director James Orr says local politicians talk the talk about environment issues, but fail to walk the walk

Climate change activists outside Stormont while a debate on the Bill was taking place. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

James Orr doesn’t have to look far for some of the culprits who have put Northern Ireland at risk of becoming what he describes as “the dirty corner of Europe”.

When it comes to environmental issues here — or lack of them — the Friends of the Earth director has no qualms about pointing an accusing finger towards Stormont.

“The main perpetrator of environmental crime here is the government itself,” the Killyleagh man said. “We have a government that hasn’t really grown up yet; we have a long history of environmental abuse.”

Speaking to this newspaper as part of our Environment in Focus series, he cited attempts to push through the A5 and A6 roads despite “severe breaches” of habitat and environment impact assessment regulations.

He also criticised the dredging of sand from Lough Neagh — with “50m tonnes taken from the bed of the lough over the last 30 years,” he said.

“The Forest Service of DAERA [Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs], meanwhile, is planting over 1.5m Sitka Spruce trees, which damage water bodies because they acidify rivers.

“They don’t allow local wildflowers to grow, and very few mammals and birds will breed in here…”

Mr Orr’s charge sheet against local government is lengthy, and the 57-year-old believes that, until recently, we haven’t had either “progressive politics” or political stability.

He has, however, been encouraged by Stormont moving towards its first legally binding Climate Act — although, this being Northern Ireland, even that has become more complicated than it needed to be.

It is facing a race against time to be passed in the final weeks of the current Assembly term.

And to add to the public’s confusion, two climate change bills are in motion — one tabled by Green Party leader Clare Bailey and another from DUP MLA Edwin Poots.

Ironically, the only time either bill proposal made front page headlines was when Ms Bailey was running late to move an amendment — which would have brought the zero emissions target forward to 2045 .

Rather embarrassingly for the MLA, a photographer was on hand to record her desperate dash up the steps of Parliament Buildings to discuss a deadline.

While Ms Bailey’s amendment was later passed, it did, however, epitomise the Assembly’s late rush to get the issue sorted.

Only one of the bills can go through but, because of the series of exhaustively debated amendments to the Poots bill, they are now quite similar anyway.

“What happened was that many of the elements of the first bill got imported into the second,” said Mr Orr.

“I think the first bill is a lot stronger but, having at one time been poles apart, they’re now quite close.”

If passed, a 2050 net zero emissions target for Northern Ireland will be introduced, along with an independent Climate Change Commissioner’s office.

Other amendments added to the bill will include a “just transition” fund aimed at supporting agriculture, statutory carbon budgets, targets for biodiversity and soil quality.

There will also be a commitment that 10% of future transport budgets will go towards “active travel”, primarily focused on cycling and walking.

The alternative to new legislation would be Northern Ireland remaining, in Mr Orr’s words, “the dirty corner of Europe”.

Mr Orr, a father-of-three, believes “the biggest polluter in Northern Ireland, by far” is the agri-food industry, particularly factory farms.

“DAERA is promoting a massive increase in factory farms, like chicken and poultry units,” he said. “At the same time, there’s a tiny department within DAERA trying to regulate this and stop this. Its voice is suffocated because it doesn’t have that independence.

“So, when the policy is being driven by a pro-growth department which over the years has not demonstrated any strong environmental credibility, then the unit responsible for regulating that is politically captured.

“And that means that the government here can get away with things, whereas in other countries they wouldn’t.”

Mr Orr, a University College Dublin law graduate, said the “big corporate agri interests” have been dictating policy here, with family farms being left behind and the environment suffering as a result.

“Nobody is gaining from this, apart from a handful of giant corporations and the profits from that usually end up going elsewhere,” he said. “It’s a massive conflict and that’s why an independent regulator is needed to tackle these issues.”

Mr Orr believes the appointment of an independent regulator is even bigger than the climate act itself.

“Once we get the climate act over the line, the NI environmental community are going to be united around a need for the next big campaign which is to get an independent environmental protection agency,” he said.

The activist, who has previously worked in bird conservation, is acutely aware that the word “environment” can be a turn-off for some people, adding: “It’s how you frame it.

“If we continue to use this term ‘The Environment’ it’s not something you can see in your imagination.

“If you talk about your health, it’s all about clean water and clean air. If you talk about a sense of place and your identity, it doesn’t necessarily come from your politics. We’ve been told that lie here for too many years.

“I get up every morning and say I’m not going to use this word ‘environment’ because I don’t know what it means anymore.”

He added: “Some elements of society want us to think the environment is just about recycling — and that is very important — but it’s about how we connect with our spaces and our places and our planet. And how we connect with each other.

“All conflicts for example emerge out of resource issues. We’re seeing that in Ukraine. What an ecological awareness does is allow us to look at the things we share together.

“You can’t have good food without healthy soil. You can’t have clean water without healthy rivers and lakes. You can’t breathe clean air — a massive public health problem here — without the air itself having a right to be clean.”

Northern Ireland’s low public transport spend (27% per head compared with the UK average) and declining biodiversity levels have emboldened calls for dedicated climate legislation here.

An amendment proposing greater monitoring of our nitrogen levels was voted down, and another proposed amendment seeking an outright ban on fracking was excluded from the consideration stage debate.

A separate fracking bill, which follows a 2020 moratorium on petroleum licensing and drilling, is making its way through the Assembly.

Every so often, an environmental issue becomes ‘sexy’ to the media — the latest being a legal challenge against DAERA’s plans for a gas storage project under Larne Lough, near the area where key scenes in the hit series Game of Thrones were filmed. Under the plans, seven underground caverns would be carved out of salt layers under the lough by a method known as ‘solution mining’.

The resulting hypersaline salt solution, created by this excavation process, would then be discharged into the sea near Islandmagee.

Launching the action, in conjunction with the No Gas Caverns group, Mr Orr described the plans as a significant threat to the local environment and wildlife that would seriously undermine efforts to confront the climate crisis and create a “dead zone” for wildlife including seals, sea otters, dolphins and porpoises.

Mr Orr said that, in many cases, local communities were way ahead of environmental organisations and “showing the way” regarding protests.

“There’s remarkable leadership at grassroots level,” he said, citing the proposed gold mine in Tyrone as an example.

A planning application for the Dalradian project at Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains has faced massive opposition since it was submitted in November 2017.

Some 38,000 objections to the proposal — the highest number ever recorded here — have been received by the Department for Infrastructure. “It doesn’t matter what the government throws at it, or the companies, they don’t have a social licence to operate,” said Mr Orr.

He also praised community action that had curtailed fracking in Northern Ireland.

“And communities will say no to the gas cavern project.”

Mr Orr believes that for every person who blithely claims that climate issues won’t affect them, because they won’t be around, there is someone doing their bit to change that mindset.

“There seems to be a campaign around every tree that’s cut down at the minute. I would never have thought that that could be the case,” he said.

“The earth can’t sustain the pressure that we as one species are putting on it at the minute and things are in collapse.”

And, unfortunately, Northern Ireland is “like a microcosm of what’s happening to the planet overall”.

“All the evidence points to this place being one of the most environmentally depleted parts of the world,” he said.

“What my grandparents regarded as being normal — plenty of fish in the sea, for example, salmon and trout coming up every river, wild forests etc — what they saw and what my parents saw and what I see and what my children see are now totally different.

“We’ve normalised this degradation of the environment from one generation to the next. Europe is in a bad way. It’s the worst continent in the world and we’re one of the worst countries.

"For generations we’ve ignored what was going on.”

The climate, however, is changing. In more ways than one.