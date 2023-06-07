Further case of harmful blue-green algae confirmed on shores of Lough Neagh

The local council has advised the public to avoid all contact with the water until further notice

The public has been advised to avoid all contact with the water in Lough Neagh after the presence of blue-green algae was confirmed on its western shore.

Mid Ulster District Council have erected signs at Ballyronan Marina, Co Londonderry and Battery Harbour, Co Tyrone after the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) confirmed the presence of the algae, which can be highly poisonous.

“Following tests carried out yesterday, Tuesday June 6, Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has confirmed a presence of blue-green algae at Ballyronan Marina and Battery Harbour,” said a spokesperson.

“It is advised that all contact with the water is avoided until further notice. Farmers and pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, as the algae can produce toxins that are highly poisonous and often fatal to pets.

“The Council has erected signage warning the public of the presence of the algae at these sites and advise that dogs are kept on leads at all times.

“For further information and advice please contact the Council’s Environmental Health department on: 03000 132 132 or email environmentalhealth@midulstercouncil.org.”

It comes after the presence of blue-green algae on the eastern side of the Lough in Antrim was confirmed by the NIEA last week.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council had warned dog owners of the dangers associated with the algae.

“Samples were collected at Rea’s wood, and analysis confirmed the presence of an algae called Microcystis, in small amounts,” said a spokesperson.

"Microcystis is a blue-green algae which can produce toxins that are highly poisonous and often fatal to pets.

"The results have been shared with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, which has erected signage warning the public of the presence of blue-green algae in the area.

"Dog owners should be aware of the dangers posed by all poisonous plants and algae growing in the environment, but especially along riverbanks and in wet grassland or the edges of lakes.”

Large quantities of Hemlock Water Dropwort were also discovered in the Rea’s Wood area. The plant has been described as the most poisonous in Britain and Ireland.

It was discovered near an area where a dog died after being taken for a walk the previous week.