Further confirmation of blue-green algae bloom in Co Fermanagh

A further case of blue-green algal bloom has been confirmed in Co Fermanagh.

The blooms, caused by the rapid growth of naturally occurring cyanobacteria in the water, have been prevalent throughout Northern Ireland this summer.

Usually invisible to the naked eye, the algae takes on a deep green appearance when present in numbers, with the growth accelerated due to warm temperatures, excessive rain and nutrient run-off from nearby fields.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said the presence of the algae has been confirmed close to Boa Island.

"Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has received confirmation from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) that blue-green algae has been detected in the area of Boa Island (east) side of Lusty Beg,” said a spokesperson.

"Blue-green algae is a naturally occurring organism which can be found in loughs, rivers and ponds and is most prevalent from May through to September when suitable weather conditions combine with a ready supply of nutrients, particularly phosphorus.

"Algal blooms are often green, but can be other colours such as yellow-brown or red depending on the species of algae.

“The duration of blooms may last for a few days to several weeks until conditions in the lake change and the algae die and decompose.

"When in bloom, it can produce toxins which pose a health risk to humans and animals, therefore, it is recommended that people avoid contact with the affected water and shoreline and ensure pets and animals are also kept away.

"Blue-green algae can bloom very quickly, therefore people are advised to be aware and exercise caution around waterways during periods of warm weather due to the potential health risks for people and animals.

"Should anyone suspect a presence of blue-green algae in the water or along the shoreline, they are advised to avoid contact with the water and the adjacent shoreline and report the issue to the NIEA using the free to download ‘Bloomin’ Algae’ app, telephone the NIEA incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or email emergency-pollution@daera-ni.gov.uk with a photo, if possible, and details on the location of the potential bloom.”

Earlier this month, algal blooms were detected in Lower Lough Erne, in the vicinity of Castle Archdale.

It comes as a Queen’s University professor said the government needs to show more urgency in dealing with the algal blooms.

Katrina Campbell, a professor of Food Security and Diagnostics at Queen’s University, said the scale of the blooms was likely to increase.

"The events occurring this summer are perhaps seen as a one-off, or something that has happened this summer; a blip on the map,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I don’t think there is the urgency to implement mitigation measures. For the moment the drive is for detection methods for both the blooms and toxins and making sure that the laboratories – be that water quality or food safety – have adequate testing methods in place to determine the risk factor.

“Are those toxins present? That’s going to be important before they start implementing more expensive systems to degrade toxins if they are not actually present.”