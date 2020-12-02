Giant's Causeway takes giant steps to improve heritage status

Conservation outlook is good for NI tourism site, says global authority's report

Unesco World Heritage site: The Giant’s Causeway is no longer a site of ‘significant concern’

The Giant's Causeway is no longer a World Heritage Site of "significant concern" to the global authority on safeguarding the natural world.

Climate change poses the greatest threat to the world's natural heritage, with the Great Barrier Reef now in a "critical" situation, a report has warned.

However, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has also expressed fears over how tourism has affected sites, such as the Co Antrim basalt column formation.

Steeped in myth, the 40,000 mainly hexagonal columns were seen by around a million people last year, but with fewer visitors this year, wild flowers and wildlife have thrived.

The warnings come in the third World Heritage Outlook report from the IUCN, following previous studies in 2014 and 2017.

The IUCN tracks whether the conservation of the world's 252 natural and mixed - those which have both natural and cultural features - World Heritage Sites is sufficient to protect what makes them special.

After climate change and invasive species, the main threats faced by natural heritage sites are local human activities such as tourism, hunting, fishing, fires and livestock grazing.

The report had some good news for the UK, as the Giant's Causeway and Causeway Coast World Heritage Site in Northern Ireland has seen its situation improve, as pressures from tourism and development have eased.

It is now assessed as having a "good with some concerns" outlook, an improvement from its previous category of "significant concern".

The report states that "the conservation outlook for the site's geological values is good".

"At the same time, the conservation outlook for the exceptional natural beauty of the site, which depends on the integrity of the surrounding landscape, is of concern, mainly because of pressure for development projects in the future," it said.

"Past plans for large-scale development in the immediate vicinity of the site showed that threats to its Outstanding Universal Value might emerge, because its outstanding natural beauty depends not only on the site itself, but also on its wider landscape setting.

"While the planned development did not proceed, the site may come under additional threats from other development projects in the weakly-protected surroundings."

There had been plans for a £100m golf resort, including a five-star hotel and 70 golf lodges, but they had met with strong opposition before foundering.

The National Trust runs a visitors' centre near the famous volcanic landmark near Bushmills.

According to legend, Irish giant Finn MacCool built the causeway to get to Scotland after accepting a challenge to a fight with a rival called Benandonner.

Overall, the report found that the conservation outlook for 63% of sites is either good or good with some concerns, while for 30% of sites the outlook is of significant concern and for 7% -some 18 sites - it is critical.

It also warned that 83 sites are at high or very high risk from climate change, including Australia's Great Barrier Reef, which for the first time is assessed as having a critical conservation outlook - which means it is severely threatened and requires urgent large-scale action to protect it.