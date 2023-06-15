Glenariff wildfire: Irish Air Corp helicopters drafted in as firefighters expect another 48-hour battle with gorse blaze

Firefighters are continuing to battle a gorse blaze in Co Antrim which is expected to continue for up to two more days.

Helicopters have been deployed in an effort to bring the wildfire in Glenariff under control.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) declared a major incident on Wednesday as over 130 firefighters tackled separate incidents across NI - including a fire in Clogher, Co Tyrone and one in a field in west Belfast.

On Thursday, over 80 firefighters were manning 14 engines to battle the Glenariff wildfire which has a front stretching almost one kilometre.

The NIFRS sought assistance from the Irish Air Corps which has sent helicopters to drop water onto the flames.

Deputy chief fire and rescue officer Paul Harper said: "The support of our colleagues from the Irish Air Corps is most welcomed as firefighters from right across Northern Ireland continue to work in punishing conditions to bring this blaze under control.

"Deploying water directly on to the fire from the air will greatly enhance our firefighting operations.

"Due to the deep-seated nature of the fire and the sheer size and scale, a formal request was made for a specialist aerial resource.

"Thank you to the Irish Air Corps for their support and to all our partner agencies for their ongoing assistance."

Mr Harper also asked for the public's help in preventing gorse fires.

Gorse contains flammable oil and is susceptible to fire in dry and hot weather conditions.

"We have implemented several contingencies to ensure we can maintain a response to all types of emergencies today," Mr Harper said.

"We continue to do all we can to support our firefighters on the frontline during this challenging time.

"To maintain our operational response across Northern Ireland we need the support of the community to help avoid further gorse fires during this exceptionally dry period.

"We expect the gorse fire in Glenariff to continue for another 24 to 48 hours. Please act safely, be responsible and be vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside."

Firefighters in Glenariff (NIFRS)

In Belfast, two fire appliances were at the scene as the flames erupted on the Barnfield Road near the Lagmore area on Wednesday.

A local farmer told the Belfast Telegraph that the field had been cut for silage but that the fire had done “thousands of pounds worth of damage”.

"We are just lucky it didn't spread to the trees and nearby gardens,” he said.

NIFRS has asked the public to avoid the affected areas and be vigilant, while reminding everyone of the following safety advice: