Glenshane Road gorse fire: Cause ‘under investigation’ after firefighters battle five-acre blaze

The cause of a five-acre gorse fire in Londonderry is under investigation, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Firefighters battled the large blaze off the Glenshane Road for more than two hours on Wednesday evening, finally extinguishing it around 9.30pm.

Four appliances from Dungiven, Limavady and Maghera stations attended the scene using specialist equipment including beaters to bring the fire under control.

It comes after the NIFRS last month issued a warning for people to be vigilant of the risks associated with gorse fires, having dealt with 1,239 incidents in 2022.

All of those fires were caused by human behaviour and all were preventable, Group Commander Ryan Thompson, NIFRS lead wildfire officer said.

"Wildfires are caused by human behaviour and so we are calling on the community to be alert to the risk of wildfires when enjoying the countryside,” he said.

"Don’t use open fires in the countryside and don’t be careless with smoking materials, barbecues or any other flames.

“However, often these fires are being started deliberately. Purposely setting a wildfire is a criminal offence, they can be devastating to the environment and wildlife, and they ultimately put people’s lives at risk. If you see someone deliberately setting a fire please report it immediately.

“Responding to wildfires also puts an added pressure on our service and our partner agencies who are frequently required to respond alongside us. It is gruelling work for our firefighters as it takes us hours, and sometimes even days, to put wildfires out.”

He added: “We want the public to enjoy our beautiful countryside and green spaces, but to do so responsibly and by following our safety advice.

“The responsibility of preventing wildfires belongs to all of us and we all need to do our part and stay vigilant.”