Green Party slams expected badger cull in Northern Ireland

A Green Party NI MLA has slammed an announcement on Thursday by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to propose a badger cull as part of his TB Strategy.

Mr Poots gave a statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly on the final day of business in the house before the end of the current mandate and the start of the election period.

Mr Poots told the Assembly TB breakdowns are a “source of significant stress for our farming families and has the potential to inflict serious damage on the wider agri-food industry”.

He said he has made the eradication of TB his “top priority”.

“I very much appreciate that this is an emotive issue for many but in order to ensure a healthy cattle population I intend to introduce a programme of badger intervention in a limited number of areas,” he said.

"I want to make clear this is not the wholescale removal of badgers across Northern Ireland nor is it the removal of all badgers in an area. It is based on the experience and success of other parts of the UK and in the Republic of Ireland.

"I would hope that we can in a short number of years be able to move to a programme of badger vaccination and therefore we will have a healthy cattle and badger population.

“The annual cost of the TB programme is around £36-£40million, almost half of which is paid in compensation for infected cattle. This is simply not sustainable and is a drain on the public purse."

Rachel Woods from the Green Party in Northern Ireland described the plans as “cruel and absolutely unacceptable”.

“The Minister is proposing that badgers will be shot in ‘specific intervention areas’ as part of his TB Strategy, but there is no detail on how this will be monitored properly,” she said.

“Culling badgers is not the answer to the problems of TB.

“The Minister claims that the badger cull will reduce Bovine TB in cattle, but the evidence begs to differ.

“The UK Government’s own Independent Expert Panel branded controlled shooting ‘ineffective’ and ‘inhumane’.

“The science says that there is no robust evidence at all that the policy is working in England, so the fact that the Minister is proposing a model similar to England is frankly, bizarre.”

In October last year, more than 10,000 people have signed a petition against a proposed badger cull in Northern Ireland.

It followed a consultation launched by Mr Poots’ department, who argued TB in cattle costs the taxpayer up to £40m a year.

He described his department’s plans as far-reaching and based on science, adding: “Doing nothing is not an option.”

Ms Woods added: “Most experts agree that culling is ineffective and that cattle measures such as better testing and infection control are key to reducing TB in cattle.

“We only need to look at Wales for other options to be considered, that do not include killing healthy animals.

“We need better biosecurity, more reliable testing and movement controls. Rather than cruel and ineffective mass culling, restrictions on cattle movement and contact between badgers and cattle should be given high priority, in addition to greater efforts to introduce a vaccination programme.

“It shows a shocking disregard for animal welfare, flies in the face of scientific evidence on the spread of bovine TB and undermines the so-called protection of protected species.”

USPCA’s Chief Executive, Brendan Mullan, said that the cull is “completely unacceptable and unjustifiable”.

"We have pointed repeatedly to roadkill statistics and DAERA’s own TVR research project which indicates that four out of five badgers do not have TB,” he said.

"The Department’s actions will see the killing of thousands of healthy badgers and will be seen as nothing other than a wildlife catastrophe for Northern Ireland.

“Ultimately, a much more proportionate and humane approach is Trap, Vaccinate or Remove (TVR) – DAERA’s own research project demonstrated that this is an effective mechanism to reducing TB in badgers, with prevalence reduced from 14% to less than 2%,” he added.

"We are disappointed that this has been rejected on the basis of cost in favour of free shooting.”