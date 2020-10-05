Heavy flooding in north Antrim after storm hits

Torrential: large areas of Co Antrim were flooded on Sunday

Outside Armoy, the Glenshesk River burst its banks, inundating hundreds of acres of farmland and making several roads impassable.

Pictures showed swathes of flooded fields, and cars crawling through several inches of water on country roads.

Local man Ivan Lynn told the Belfast Telegraph he had to rescue some of his sheep and horses which had become marooned as the floodwater rose.

"They were stranded in a field close to the river, that had burst its banks," he said.

"There was half a dozen of them, and they were standing on a wee height and I had to get the tractor and trailer to get them out. There was a terrible amount of water coming down that wee river."

The Margy River at Ballycastle also overflowed, partially flooding the local golf course.

But at Cushendall, at the foot of Glenarriff, local councillor Anne-Margaret McKillop reported no problems at all from the heavy rainfall.

The force of the storm has largely abated, with the UK Met Office having no weather warnings in force for Northern Ireland today, although rain could be heavy across the south and west later.