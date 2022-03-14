Is Northern Ireland on track to reach its climate change targets?

The road to net zero is littered with obstacles as political parties lock horns over a ban on smoky coal and other environmental issues. In the absence of an Executive, some ambitions have been thwarted

People in fancy dress protest about the state of the notorious Mobuoy dump on the outskirts of Londonderry

A protester at Stormont as the Climate Bill was being discussed. Credit: Liam McBurney

Progress on climate legislation has been slow and arduous in Northern Ireland, in part due to its dependence on agriculture, an industry responsible for 27% of greenhouse gas emissions.

A bill has now been passed but does it go far enough and what targets does Northern Ireland need to meet in order to secure real change that would benefit both the environment and public health?

Climate change bill

Northern Ireland has finally brought itself in line with every other country in Western Europe by approving its own climate change legislation.

Late progress was made in this Assembly mandate however there was some criticism that Northern Ireland remains an exception in delivering net-zero ambitions.

MLAs passed an amendment tabled by Minister Edwin Poots which caps the target for methane emissions.

The Minister argued that cutting cattle herds was not an option, particularly with an escalating crisis in Ukraine which could impact food supplies in Northern Ireland.

His amendment sets a separate target for methane as part of wider ambitions for net zero emissions by 2050. It means that methane emissions for 2050 are not required to be more than 46% lower than the 1990 baseline. The law now needs to be implemented.

Tree coverage

Northern Ireland ranks badly as one of the least-wooded regions in Europe, with just 8% woodland cover compared with the European average of 37%. In addition, almost 60% of our woodland is in the form of recent conifer plantations.

The Woodland Trust said Northern Ireland needs to significantly increase tree planting if it is to help towards a UK woodland target.

The conservation charity previously published its Emergency Tree Plan.

The plan sets out how the UK can rapidly increase tree cover to help reach net zero carbon emissions and tackle the declines in wildlife.

Northern Ireland would need to plant 2,000 hectares of trees a year to hit an existing target of 12% cover by 2050.

To contribute to this, the Forests For our Future Programme announced by Mr Poots in March 2020 set targets to create 9,000 hectares of new woodland by 2030, which falls well short of those recommended by the Woodland Trust.

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has a woodland expansion target 600 hectares for 2021/22.

Ammonia emissions

Ammonia is an air pollutant largely emitted from agriculture and has a damaging impact on biodiversity, including sensitive habitats, as well as human health. It is produced by many common farming activities, such as the housing of livestock, the storage and spreading of manure and slurries, and the application of fertiliser.

An Audit Office report from February found that most areas of Northern Ireland, including designated sites and other priority habitats, are affected by high levels of nitrogen being deposited on land and into water surfaces.

The levels in most areas are significantly above what is considered their “critical load”, the concentration of nitrogen at which significant ecological damage occurs. Northern Ireland is responsible for 12% of UK ammonia emissions, despite only having 3% of its population and 6% of its land area, and is the only region of the UK where ammonia levels have not been decreasing.

“Failure to address the increasing level of ammonia emissions also has the potential to contribute to serious, long-term harm to the environment and human health,” the report concluded.

Mr Poots has conceded that a failure to publish an Ammonia Reduction Strategy (ARS) will be a regret when he leaves office and it is one that has left the department vulnerable to legal challenge. However, he stresses that he wants to publish a strategy before leaving office.

Independent Environmental Protection Agency

Under an outline programme for government in the New Decade, New Approach, a number of coordinated measures to reverse climate change were laid out.

They included an Independent Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to oversee targets that would be set as part of climate change legislation.

Mr Poots is opposed to the establishment of an IEPA, believing it to be unnecessary bureaucracy. However, he has proposed setting up an office of environmental protection to do similar independent work.

Conservation Management Plans

Northern Ireland is home to important nature and wildlife, of both national and international importance, which are a key part of the Northern Ireland landscape, providing a wide range of goods and services to society and helping to deal with climate change.

The UK faced formal infringement proceedings by the European Commission because of the failure to have in place Conservation Management Plans (CMP) for its European sites.

There are 58 special areas of conservation and 16 special protection areas in Northern Ireland. Strangford Lough and Rathlin Island were reported to the commission as having a CMP in place.

That leaves 56 sites without such plans in Northern Ireland.

At the time of the infraction proceedings it was reported to the Commission Rathlin Island and Strangford Lough had Conservation Management Plans (CMPs) in place.

The Commission took the view that developing CMPs for each of the remaining SACs would significantly contribute to addressing the alleged failings to comply with the obligations under the Habitats Directive.

DAERA subsequently embarked on a significant programme of work to develop such CMPs; to date draft CMPs have been developed for 40 of the SAC sites, with the intention to have draft plans for all SACs completed by December 2022.

Clear Air

Air pollution is the top environmental risk to human health in the UK, and the fourth greatest threat to public health after cancer, heart disease and obesity.

The Clean Air Strategy, published in January 2019 by the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), sets out a number of objectives to improve air quality across the UK.

Additionally, DAERA issued a Clean Air Strategy for Northern Ireland Discussion Document for public consideration in November 2020. The period of public discussion closed in early 2021.

This strategy aims to build on existing improvements within Northern Ireland and seeks to tackle important cross-Departmental issues relating to transport, energy, agriculture, industry, local air quality management, and communications.

An air quality strategy was anticipated but has not been published. Minister Poots says that recommendations await the next office holder.

Mobuoy super dump

At public meetings, government officials have been repeatedly challenged to urgently deal with an estimated one million cubic metres of waste at the Mobuoy “super dump” on the outskirts of Derry. The River Faughan which forms the western boundary of the site supplies the city with 60% of its drinking water.

Ongoing legal action has been blamed for delaying remediation work at the site. That trial is due to commence next month.

The clean-up cost at Mobuoy has been estimated at a minimum of £20 million — and potentially as much as £100 million.

NI Water and DAERA have always assured the public that chemicals present in drinking water are at safe levels. However, campaigners contend there are “no safe levels” of arsenic or manganese as exposure to such chemicals can have a long-term damaging effect on the brain.

It is expected that based on successful approval of a business case, a remediation contractor will be appointed by late 2023.

Ban on petroleum licensing

In a somewhat unexpected move, the DUP Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, announced that he would support a ban on fracking and onshore petroleum licensing activity in Northern Ireland.

Fracking is broadly banned across the UK and Ireland. In England, the Government told the industry it would not agree to any future fracking “until compelling new evidence is provided” that it was safe.

Two petroleum licensing applications in NI relate to Fermanagh, where a company called Tamboran Resources UK applied for a licence in 2016.

A separate application from EHA Exploration takes in five council areas: Belfast, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Lisburn and Castlereagh, and Mid Ulster.

However, Sinn Fein said it is “bitterly disappointing” that as a result of the DUP collapsing the Executive, that ban cannot now be brought forward.

Water pollution

A recent ‘Water Framework Directive Statistics Report’ determined that none of Northern Ireland’s 496 rivers, lakes and coastal waters achieved a “good overall status” rating for water quality.

Environmentalists have argued that minimal fines handed down for water pollution do not act as an appropriate deterrent for repeat offenders.

Figures obtained by Green Party MLA Rachel Woods showed that more than seven million tonnes of raw sewage is being dumped into Northern Ireland’s seas and rivers every year.

NI Water requires investment of around £2bn in water and wastewater services over a six year period, the Utility Regulator said in May. This financial year the DfI Minister allocated a combined budget £350m to NI Water for 2021/22.

Coal ban

Smoky coal is one of the worst causes of air pollution. It has been reported that approximately 8,000 premature deaths have been averted in Dublin since the introduction of a coal ban back in 1990. In the past, DUP MP Sammy Wilson strongly opposed proposals saying that low-income households who use cheap coal would be adversely affected as smokeless coal costs more.

In response, then Environment Minister Mark H Durkan said: “It is great to hear Saint Sammy, defender of the disadvantaged — I do not know what happened to Sammy, the champion of the Tory cuts — make all these arguments on behalf of those suffering fuel poverty.

“There is not a word about the big business interests of those in the coal business or, indeed, the interests of Larne port in his own constituency.”

DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen, who was DAERA Minister before the Assembly collapsed, also said it was not her intention to ban smoky coal in the North.

Now, Mr Poots, says he has no intention of banning coal because people would “die of hypothermia” in homes that are not properly insulated.