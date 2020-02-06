Lisburn and Castlereagh Council axes Christmas tree proposal

A council's plan to grow its own Christmas trees has been scuppered after an expert cautioned against it

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council had considered planting conifers on grassland overlooking Billy Neill Playing Fields.

However, officers advised against the idea based on guidance from the ex-chair of an Irish Christmas tree organisation.

They instead proposed that the land be leased to the Woodland Trust to plant 20,000 trees.

A council report found cultivating Christmas trees required "more knowledge and year-round input than expected".

Trees need plant passports, take up to 20 years to grow and harvesting can be difficult.

Letting the land to the trust would save the money council spends mowing the grass.

It would also all but meet the council's aim to plant 20,210 trees in 2021 to mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.

Councillors will vote on the plan next week.