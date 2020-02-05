Lisburn family vow to appeal as home build turned down

A Lisburn family will appeal after a bid to rebuild from the ruins of their ancestral home was rejected because what was left did not look enough like a house.

William Briggs, whose family can trace their connection to the Ballymullan Road farm back 200 years, said it was "bureaucracy gone mad".

The family want to build a one-and-a-half storey home in the style of the original farmhouse, with stables incorporating the existing stone walls

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors have now knocked back the application for a replacement dwelling because the surviving structure didn't have the "essential characteristics" of a home.

The house hasn't been lived in since the 1970s, when the roof was removed. But Mr Briggs said it was still their home.

He said: "We are sorely disappointed. My mum Jayne can rhyme off the generations and the history of who lived in the house."

He added: "We have not given up."

The planning committee had previously deferred a decision on the application so members could visit the site.