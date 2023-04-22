Long-term vision for Mournes after devastating blaze in area two years ago

Firefighter Haley Agnew after battling the gorse fires on Slieve Donard in April 2021. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Two years on from the devastating fire in the Mourne Mountains, key organisations in the ‘Forever Mournes’ partnership have reached an agreement to secure a long-term vision for the area.

Representatives from the National Trust, Mourne Heritage Trust, the Woodland Trust and Northern Ireland Water signed a document to establish a commitment to work together across their collective land and interests in the Mournes and enhance co-operation.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed earlier this week that it attended more than 1,200 wildfires in 2022 and called on the public to be vigilant to the risks associated with fires.

On Thursday, a number of fire crews were dispatched to control a gorse fire in Tollymore Forest’s Moneyscalp Wood.

In total, the fire service dealt with 1,239 wildfires last year, all of which were caused by human behaviour and all of which were preventable, Group Commander Ryan Thompson, NIFRS Lead Wildfire Officer, said.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Forever Mournes group also committed to building resilience and protecting the landscape.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and the Forest Service joined as observer members.

Nearly 300 hectares of land in the Mournes were destroyed by the extensive gorse fire in April 2021.

One of the worst hit areas was Slieve Donard — Northern Ireland’s highest mountain — and a site that’s designated as a Special Area of Conservation due to the montane and dry heath, blanket bog and specialised species which thrive here.

Speaking on behalf of Forever Mournes, National Trust director for Northern Ireland Heather McLachlan said the agreement formalises a commitment by the bodies to develop a long-term vision for the area.

Patrick Lynch, National Trust Countryside Manager, said the land has been slowly recovering since the devastating fire, but it may take decades for it to be restored to what it was before.

“Through carrying out land and drone surveys, National Trust rangers have been able to assess the fire damage and monitor the natural regeneration of the heathland,” he said.

“In some areas you can still see the scorched vegetation and permanent change to habitats.

“The land has been slowly recovering, but instead of heather and other important heathland plants, we are seeing that swathes of purple moor grass becoming dominant in the areas around Thomas Mountain and a reduction of species diversity.”

He added: “It could take decades for it to be restored to what it was.”