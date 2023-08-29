Lough Neagh ‘dying in plain sight’ as called issued for public ownership

"If Lough Neagh was a person, it would be described as having multiple organ failure.” – Green Party councillor Brian Smyth

Drone footage shows extent of the toxic algae bloom in the Toome Canal

A Belfast City Council (BCC) motion has been tabled calling for the public acquisition of Lough Neagh to help tackle environmental issues.

It comes amid a significant case of blue-green algae in the lough and concerns over access for emergency services due to sand levels and blockages.

While Lough Neagh’s water is publicly owned, the bed and banks are owned by English aristocrat the Earl of Shaftesbury.

It is thought the recent algae blooms have been caused by slurry and other run-off from farmland and sewage discharges.

Campaigners have said the lough is “dying in plain sight” due to the situation.

Lough Neagh provides much of NI’s drinking water.

Now a motion has been tabled to go before BCC in a bid to tackle the problems facing the lough.

“Lough Neagh is the largest lake in these islands and has been described as hypereutrophic. In other words the lough suffers from nutrient enrichment mainly from human sewage and agricultural run-off both directly into the lough and the wider water catchment,” the motion by Green Party councillor Brian Smyth reads.

Toxic Blue-green algae blooms emerge on Lough Neagh

“This severe deterioration in water quality is the latest in a number of problems ranging from extractive industries, invasive species, and the depletion in the numbers of fish and birds.

“If Lough Neagh was a person, it would be described as having multiple organ failure. Over decades the current management and ownership structures have proven incapable of dealing with these complex problems.

“For such a strategic asset and its importance for drinking water, fishing, culture, recreation and biodiversity, Lough Neagh deserves a more effective form of ownership and a management structure that works in the public interest to deal with these multiple problems.”

An aerial view of the algae blooms covering Lough Neagh

The motion has called for public acquisition of the lough to be requested from Lord Shaftesbury.

“Furthermore, the council supports a new legal right of nature for Lough Neagh that guarantees a model of ownership that protects the rights of Lough Neagh to exist and evolve,” the motion adds.

“Finally, the council recognises that public acquisition of lough must involve in the future participation of the Lough Neagh communities in any future decision-making for the lough.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Smyth said that, if the lough is allowed to “wither away and die”, the impact will be “catastrophic”.

“It’s frankly not good enough that this situation has been left to build for decades. This is climate breakdown unfolding,” he said.

“The temperature of the lough has risen one degree in just over 20 years, yet we collectively are doing nothing.

“We are also seeking that Lough Neagh has a new legal right of nature framework that gives it the same protection as people and corporations; that ecosystems and species have legal rights to exist, thrive, and regenerate.”

A 2013 study by Queen’s University researchers found that the number of migratory winter birds in the Lough Neagh area had dropped by almost 80% in the previous decade, while there had also been a 66% drop in certain snail and insect species inhabiting the bed of the lough.