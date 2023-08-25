Lough Neagh state is a ‘tragedy waiting to happen’ says rescue service after call-outs impeded

Lough Neagh Rescue (LNR) have reported issues with two recent rescue attempts caused by the state of the lake.

Emergency crews are being prevented from providing prompt assistance on call-outs in and around Lough Neagh by the current state of the lough, an emergency response service has said.

Lough Neagh Rescue revealed on Thursday that their response to two incidents on the River Blackwater – which flows into Lough Neagh – had been hampered by sand levels and partial blockages of the waterway.

"Making good speed to help those in desperate need is essential, however our progress has been severely impeded due to the dreadful silting at the Maghery Canal,” they said.

"The canal is now the only access point to the river from Lough Neagh as the Barmouth is completely blocked and unnavigable. The depth drops to less than two feet, which poses significant risk to our crew and vessels.

Toxic Blue-green algae blooms emerge on Lough Neagh

"In addition to this, our speed is cut to less than walking pace for a considerable distance. In a situation where seconds can mean the difference in rescue and recovery (living or dying), our crews are being prevented from providing prompt emergency assistance to those in danger.

“This is a tragedy waiting to happen and it is only a matter of time before this hazard costs lives.

“It has only been for the hard work of the locals, who work tirelessly to keep this vital access point navigable, and we are grateful for their efforts and help.

“We would call on ALL Departments and Agencies to urgently come together to provide a swift solution to clearing these vital access points before lives are lost.”

The intervention has prompted calls from Mid Ulster District councillor Malachy Quinn for the establishment of an urgent taskforce to tackle the ongoing issues in and around Lough Neagh.

"The current situation at Lough Neagh is critical,” he said.

“We have seen the worst ever case of blue-green algae, access for emergency services has been blocked because of sand and water levels and we have a report describing the water quality as bad, which could take over two decades to correct.

Watch: Alarming algae bloom in Lough Neagh

"We have run off from fields and septic tanks that are polluting the water and zebra mussels growing and destroying local fishing stocks.

“Fishermen are unable to make a living, businesses are closing their doors and lives are being put at risk. All of this is happening while every statutory agency responsible for the lough is passing the blame and refusing to take responsibility for these problems.

"I want to see all of the parties involved come together around one table and discuss the issues with the lough. The best way to do this is through a taskforce involving our local councils, NI Water, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Lough Neagh Partnership and the Shaftsbury Estate.

"The lack of an Executive will hamper our efforts to address these problems in the long-term, but we can’t simply stand by and do nothing while things get worse.

Cllr Malachy Quinn

“Lough Neagh is one of the greatest natural resources on these Islands. I have grown up on its shores and everyone living in this area is heartbroken at its current state.

"It is a focal point of life here we need to ensure that it is safeguarded for future generations to enjoy. People are fed up with excuses and we need to act before it's too late.”

It comes after a Queen’s University professor said the authorities need to show more urgency in finding solutions to the blue-green algal blooms plaguing Lough Neagh and other areas around Northern Ireland.

Katrina Campbell, a professor of Food Security and Diagnostics at Queen’s University, said this year’s outbreak will be repeated in future and that the government needs to do more to deal with the blooms.

"The events occurring this summer are perhaps seen as a one-off, or something that has happened this summer; a blip on the map,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I don’t think there is the urgency to implement mitigation measures. For the moment the drive is for detection methods for both the blooms and toxins and making sure that the laboratories – be that water quality or food safety – have adequate testing methods in place to determine the risk factor.

“Are those toxins present? That’s going to be important before they start implementing more expensive systems to degrade toxins if they are not actually present.

"Due to changing climate conditions these blooms may become more regular. Australia has had problems with blooms now for the last 50-60 years.

"They’ve always been there, but at different times they will proliferate and grow. In Northern Ireland it’s more to do with the increase in heat, rainfall and the nutrients in the water at this time of year that has increased their occurrence.

"The longer the bloom persists, it is depleting the oxygen from the water.”