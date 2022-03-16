MLA seeks to investigate recent surge in fuel prices amid Kilroot Power Station confusion

The UK's competition regulator should look at what happened as oil prices surged here last week, Stormont's Economy Committee has heard.

MLA John O'Dowd wants the committee to write to the Competition and Markets Authority and ask it to investigate the surge in petrol, diesel and home heating oil.

The Sinn Fein MLA said he had information that suggested normal practises that happened when oil is imported and sold may not have happened over a period during which the price surged. He did not want to elaborate further at this point.

He asked the committee to write a letter as a body to add heft to the request for the competition regulator to investigate. He told the committee he wanted to make sure consumers are getting value for money.

The committee also heard demands for answers from government departments on what exactly the policy is on the importation of Russian coal amid confusion over its use by Kilroot Power Station.

The economy committee was responding to the revelations in the Belfast Telegraph, that the power station wants to switch to other suppliers but cannot do so because of licensing requirements imposed by Stormont.

East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson, whose constituency includes the facility, said he was "very disappointed" to hear the Department for the Economy had no comment and is passing the buck to the Department of Agriculture.

"They have to get out of their silos and do their job," the Alliance Party representative said.

Mr Dickson said he realised the station is required to burn low sulphur coal but added "Russia is not the only supplier. It might be the cheapest but it is not the only one".

The MLA added the ships carrying Russian coal and arriving in Belfast appear to be operating under flags of convenience and noted there was "a lack of clarity" on this situation from the UK government.

"There is a lack of clarity from the UK government… these ships are not welcome but the reality is work needs to be done to work out all the consequences," the MLA argued.

Mr Dickson noted there may be contractual issues surrounding the purchase and delivery of the coal.

But he added other EU nations can provide the cleaner coal, though it will be more expensive due to its safety and working standards compared to Russia.

He described standards in Russian mines as "appalling and rock bottom", prompting DUP MLA Keith Buchanan to note that if it is wrong to buy Russian coal now, it should have been wrong "six weeks ago, three months ago".

The SDLP's Matthew O'Toole wants the committee to seek clarity from the relevant government departments, including what instructions they are receiving from the UK government given energy supplies are not subject to sanctions.

Mike Nesbitt, of the Ulster Unionists, also wants answers from Belfast Harbour, particularly as members of Belfast City Council sit on Board of Commissioners.