More cases of bird flu discovered in Northern Ireland

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed further positive results for Avian Influenza (AI) in Northern Ireland.

One Gannet and four Guillemots from the North Coast – Portrush West Strand and Portballintrea – tested positive for the disease.

It follows confirmed positive test results for AI in birds from Rathlin Island.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has advised that human infections with AI are rare and that the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

However, it is vital that the public do not pick up or touch any dead or injured wild birds as this can cause the disease to spread to other colonies of seabirds or poultry flocks.

The department continues to work closely with all stakeholders including the PHA and local councils in relation to this matter and has taken proactive measures to improve biosecurity at seabird breeding colonies.

The general public are reminded not to pick up or touch sick, dying or dead birds, and keep pets away from them.

If anyone finds a dead wild bird they are asked to report it to the DAERA helpline 0300 200 7840, however not all will be collected for surveillance.

Where dead wild birds are not required for surveillance purposes, it is the landowner’s responsibility to safely dispose of the carcasses.

Please refer to the DAERA website for further information on disposal.