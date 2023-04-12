More than 22,000 wildlife crimes recorded in NI since 2019

Alliance MLA John Blair calls for inter-agency taskforce to tackle issue

More than 22,000 wildlife crimes have been recorded in Northern Ireland in recent years, according to “staggering” new figures.

These crimes include offences like badger baiting and animal cruelty.

In 2022 alone there were 5,443 of these crimes recorded and since the beginning of 2019 there have been 22,606. This works out at an average of 15-a-day.

Other wildlife crimes include the illegal use of poisons and traps, and illegally trading in endangered species.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where hunting with dogs remains legal.

Alliance MLA John Blair expressed his shock at the figures.

“These figures for reported wildlife crimes, counted in their thousands, are staggering and appear to justify calls by myself and Alliance colleagues for an inter-agency task force to tackle wildlife crime,” he said.

“Concern caused by these published figures is compounded by the fact that PSNI recently confirmed to me that there are only three officers in Northern Ireland dedicated to wildlife crime duties.

“Although local policing teams will respond to reported wildlife crime, it is clear that a greater focused resource is required.’

“Despite expressed reluctance, from police and [the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs], to pursue a dedicated task force, I will continue to press for this given the ongoing levels of these crimes.”

The PSNI has a Wildlife Crime Unit dedicated to tackling the problem. PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell is the service lead for rural and wildlife crime and oversees the unit.

Supt McDowell said: “We take all wildlife crime extremely seriously and are committed to equipping our officers with the skills, knowledge, support and guidance to appropriately deal with and investigate all instances of wildlife crime which are reported to police.

“We work extensively with a number of partner organisations to address the issue of badger baiting on an ongoing basis, and our officers can investigate and, if required, seek the advice, support and assistance from the Police Service’s wildlife office.

“The Police Service is a member of the Partnership for Action against Wildlife Crime in Northern Ireland (PAW NI) with other partners. PAW NI members work together to reduce wildlife crime by raising public awareness and promoting effective enforcement.”

The news comes following a report which found that there are more than 150 active badger baiters currently operating in Northern Ireland. Badger baiting involves sending small dogs down into badgers’ setts in the ground. When badgers are located, people dig down and pull the badger from its sett before it is killed by large dogs. The practice is illegal, but still happens frequently here.

The report was compiled by the USPCA and it estimated that in excess of 2,000 badgers are illegally killed here each year, however only three people have been convicted of these offences since 2011.

“Many known badger baiting suspects have posted material on their social media accounts referencing hunting as a rural past time,” the USPCA said. “Some have commented that people supporting last year’s attempt to introduce legislation to ban or restrict hunting with dogs did not fully understand this ‘way of life’.”