Mourne Wall repairs to continue with £2.5m funding announced as famous structure marks 100th birthday

The famous granite walls of the Mourne Mountains are to receive extensive repairs after 100 years, with £2.5m in funding announced.

NI Water said that Phase two of the Mourne Wall Restoration Project will start this month, building on the previous programme of restoration which ended in 2018.

This saw over 600 repairs undertaken along the 22 mile-long granite structure.

Originally built by the Belfast Water Commissioners between 1904 and 1922, the Mourne Wall was created to protect the 9,000-acre water catchment that feeds the Silent Valley and Ben Crom Reservoirs.

A listed building since 1966, it is now under the ownership of NI Water.

Speaking about the restoration project Michael Donnelly, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “As part of NI Water’s commitment to the ‘Protocol for the Care of the Government Historic Estates’, we undertook surveys along the entire stretch of wall during 2016 and set in place funding for a programme of repairs to get underway in 2017.

“That first phase of funding saw over 600 wall repairs completed in less than two years which was a fantastic achievement. However, we were always aware that the wall may suffer further deterioration in the future and as a result, NI Water set in place funding to undertake subsequent surveys and repairs during its PC21 Business Planning period (2021-2026).”

He continued: “As this famous structure marks its 100th birthday, NI Water is delighted to announce that a further £2.5m will be invested to protect the integrity of this much-loved listed building and help safeguard its stature for many years to come.”

The phase two repairs, will again be carried out by GEDA Construction working alongside local stonemasons from Thomas Rooney & Sons.

The initial work will focus on Slieve Muck and Rocky Mountain and stone for the repairs has already been bagged at the Slieve Binnian quarry and will be taken to Slieve Muck and Rocky Mountain by helicopter when weather permits.

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, praised those leading the repairs.

“I commend NI water and its partners in preserving this iconic landmark as it approaches its centenary and the work undertaken now will mean that not only will the Mourne Wall be enjoyed by many future generations but it will also serve to protect this crucial water catchment area which feeds Silent Valley and Ben Crom Reservoirs,” he said.