NI council to charge for new bins after fraud concerns

'Worry trend' of replacements in the area had cost £50k during pandemic

A Northern Ireland council is to crack down on fraudulent claims for replacement bins - which has cost an extra £50,000 during the pandemic.

At a meeting of Ards and North Down Borough Council's Environment Committee, councillors agreed a raft of measures to address what one council officer described as "a worrying trend" in the area.

Ards North Down is the only council to offer free replacement bins, and officers have claimed they have evidence that some residents are taking advantage of this by claiming bins to be stolen or broken, and passing on the functioning old bins to people in neighbouring boroughs where replacements have to be paid for.

A council report states: "Since the beginning of the current pandemic, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for replacement wheeled bins. The vast majority of requests are received by telephone.

"As well as the significant financial burden of providing free replacement bins, it has come to the attention of officers that there have been instances where additional recycling bins are being obtained fraudulently for other purposes, and for friends and relations who live in other council areas, where recycling bins are not provided free of charge."

The report adds: "It would also appear that the growing practice of leaving wheeled bins permanently on the public footpath is more prevalent with recycling bins, as householders have become more aware that if their bin is damaged or stolen, they can simply request a free replacement.

"Wheeled bins remaining on the footpath after collection is one of the top complaints received by the council, and with no direct enforcement powers available to compel householders to remove bins after collection, a resolution to this unclassified issue remains difficult to achieve."

Councillors heard that £174,470 had been spent on replacement bins in the past year, an overspend of £50,000. Officers stated that under current policy there is nothing to stop householders in the borough making multiple claims over a number of months that their wheeled bins have been stolen.

The council as it stands has no means of checking the validity of the claims, and if it refuses to provide a replacement bin free of charge, this is contrary to the current policy and could be challenged through the ombudsman.

Councillors in the committee agreed a report looking at savings that could be made by charging householders who require a replacement bin the cost price to the council, currently £18.90 plus VAT.

Elected members also agreed that new policy should have those moving into an existing house purchase their bins at the replacement bin charge, or bring bins from their previous property.

All new-build properties in the borough will receive their first full set of bins free of charge.

The agreed proposals are subject to ratification at the borough's full council meeting later this month.