NI dog owners warned as five more algal bloom sites reported

The presence of blue-green algae has been confirmed in two further areas along Lough Neagh’s shore

The long-term health of one of Northern Ireland’s “greatest national assets” has been called into question by water safety concerns, a councillor has said.

Pet owners have again been warned to be vigilant following confirmation of blue-green algae in two further areas on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Meanwhile, “small pockets” of algal bloom have also been confirmed by the NIEA on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said the public needed to be aware of the dangers associated with the bloom.

“The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received reports of algae blooms at Castlebay and Washingbay on Lough Neagh on Wednesday, June 7,” it added.

“The NIEA has confirmed the presence of blue-green algae at both these locations and has informed Mid Ulster Council, which has erected signage warning the public of its presence.

“In warmer weather conditions, there can be a rapid increase in the growth of algal blooms.

“The NIEA does not have the resources to monitor and sample every algal bloom in Northern Ireland.

Councillor Malachy Quinn

“Members of the public can report a suspected bloom through our incident hotline on 0800 807060, or email emergency-pollution@daera-ni.gov.uk with a photo, if possible, and details on the location of the potential bloom.”

It comes after previous confirmation of the dangerous algae at the Battery, Ballyronan and across the Lough at Rea’s Wood, near Antrim.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.

Its presence on the Antrim shoreline has been linked to a number of dog deaths in the area.

Following the reports in Washing Bay and Castlebay, SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn warned the algae was harmful to both humans and animals.

“This week I’ve been contacted by quite a number of people who are very concerned about recent growth in blue-green algae across the shoreline,” he said.

“This stuff is lethal to local wildlife and can be quite harmful to humans who come into contact with it.

“A lot of people use the Washing Bay walkway daily, as well as Castlebay and the Battery.

“It raises a lot of concerns not just about the safety of the water but the quality and the long-term health of one of our greatest national assets, Lough Neagh.

“Currently the council has warning signs up around the area and is working with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, but there is no Stormont or minister to deal directly with this issue.

“We hope that the lough will not be another victim of the [political] boycott.”

On the River Bann, an inspector confirmed the presence of blue-green algae on June 12.

The inspector returned to Toomebridge on June 13, and observed remnants of bloom.

They checked the shoreline downstream at New Ferry and Portglenone and confirmed small pockets of the algal bloom at both locations.

A spokesperson said: “The NIEA has informed councils and downstream water abstractors, including Northern Ireland Water, of its presence and will continue to monitor the movement of the bloom as it moves downstream over the coming days.”