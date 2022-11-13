NI ‘just shy of record’ for warmest Remembrance Sunday

There have been unseasonably mild conditions recorded across the UK (PA)

Unseasonably mild November weather has made for one of the warmest Remembrance Sundays on record in Northern Ireland.

And in Wales, temperatures reached a summer-like high of 21.2C in Porthmadog.

The Met Office described the conditions as "exceptionally mild".

England and Scotland also broke records for the warmest Remembrance Day with highs of 19.2C in Bridgefoot, Cumbria, and 17.2C in Aviemore.

Castlederg in Co Tyrone saw a maximum of 16.5C, which was just 0.2C below the record for Northern Ireland.

The Met Office tweeted: "It's been an exceptionally mild day for most of us and the warmest #RemembranceSunday on record in the UK England, Wales and Scotland have all provisionally broken their previous maximum temperature records with Northern Ireland just 0.2°C shy of their record."

The high temperatures this weekend followed the UK's warmest Armistice Day on record.

On Friday, Myerscough in Lancashire enjoyed a high of 19.5C.