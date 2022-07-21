NI men in France warn temperature increasing ‘all the time’ amid wildfires

A paddle surfer is seen as smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat rises over the beach of Pilat sur Mer, southwestern France, Monday July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)

Wildfires in France have been "devastating" but temperatures are soaring all the time, a Northern Ireland man who lives in the Bordeaux region has warned.

Frank Jackson is originally from Belfast but lives in the Bordeaux region. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "It's been very warm for many years so we've noticed climate change happening but the fires have been devastating. Many campsites have been damaged."

It's after a heatwave has scorched parts of western Europe including parts of France, where some 38,500 people have been evacuated away from forest fires in the Gironde region.

It includes holidaymakers at campsites near the Dune du Pilat, Europe's tallest sand dune.

Frank's brother Terry Jackson, who also lives in France, owned a bar nearby called The Red Devil. He said a pine forest which was located behind the dune has been "destroyed".

"In that forest there's something like 18 oil wells. It's getting warmer and warmer all the time here," he said.

"We used to [reach] 25 degrees - now we're getting 30. They've reached 40. In Northern Ireland when it hits 20/25, we think we're dying. When you hit 40, it's like an oven, it's dangerously hot," he said.

Frank added: "Luckily we have a pool outside and I had to go down at midnight and into the pool just to cool down," he said. "The smoke has been very difficult as well, acrid smoke all around the south of the area and acrid dust settling."

Terry said climate change is a priority for the French government. "In France it is so dry but we are better prepared than the UK and Northern Ireland, [they] don't get this sort of weather.

"We have fire trucks and fire planes, it's not an ordinary fire engine, they're massive things that go through the forest. It is getting more dangerous," he said.