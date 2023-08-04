NI scouts set to leave South Korea venue as heat-related illnesses sweep World Jamboree

Concerns raised over campsite’s lack of shade and drinking water for the thousands of attendees

Visitors hold umbrellas to avoid sunshine at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

NI scouts are set to leave an international event in South Korea that has been hit by extreme heat.

Around 50 representatives of scouting from here were among among a group of more than 4,000 UK participants caught up in a major heatwave at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea as the country struggles to cope with soaring temperatures.

The South Korean government said it was sending water and medics to the site.

However the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM), the largest international Scouting organisation, said it had asked the Korean Scout Association to consider ending early.

The movement said that the host "decided to go ahead with the event" and assured participants that it was doing "everything possible to address the issues caused by the heat wave".

UK Scouts, the country's largest scouting organisation, said its group would be moved to hotels over the next two days to "alleviate the pressure on the site overall".

It confirmed that its volunteers and others had worked to give their members "enough food and water... shelter from the unusually hot weather... and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale."

The group will travel home on 13 August as planned.

Conditions at the jamboree have resulted in at least 400 of those attending being treated for heat-related illnesses in a makeshift hospital at the campsite during the first few days of the event as temperatures soared to almost 38C.

Over 40,000 scouts from across the world have gathered in Baun, around 180km south west of the nation’s capital Seoul.

Most of those treated have recovered but at least two remained in an on-site hospital as of yesterday morning, said Choi Chang-haeng, secretary-general of the Jamboree’s organising committee.

The committee, which plans to proceed with the event while adding dozens more medical staff to prepare for further emergencies, did not confirm the ages and other personal details of those who were affected.

Wednesday night’s opening ceremony of the Jamboree saw the scouts, mostly teenagers, go to the campsite built on land reclaimed from the sea in the south-western town of Buan where the temperature there reached 35C.

Among those attending are around 50 representatives from Northern Ireland, who have travelled as part of a UK-wide delegation to the event.

It’s understood a team of 36 scouts, four leaders and 10-15 young adult helpers made the trip.

During an emergency meeting, South Korea’s minister of the interior and safety, Lee Sang-min, instructed officials to explore “all possible measures” to protect the participants, including adjusting the event’s outdoor activities, adding more emergency vehicles and medical posts, and adding more shade structures and air conditioning.

He said the goal is to prevent “even one serious illness or death”, according to comments shared by the ministry.

Children play at a fountain in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Girlguiding UK, which includes those who have travelled from Northern Ireland, said it was assessing the situation ‘as a matter of urgency’.

“The safety and wellbeing of our members is our highest priority in Girlguiding,” the organisation said.

“We can confirm members joined the Scouts UK contingent to attend the World Scout Jamboree taking place in Baun, South Korea from August 1 until August 12.

“Girlguiding UK has been made aware of a number of concerns and challenges relating to health and safety, infrastructure and sanitation at the event and is working with Scouts UK as a matter of urgency to understand the current situation.”

Concerns have been raised over the condition of the campsite in a vast, treeless area lacking refuge from the heat, including a lack of toilet facilities and drinking water for attendees.

There were also claims that a last-minute effort was made by the UK ground unit and the Korean and US military to get facilities in place before the scouts arrived. It was also claimed the camp was infested with cockroaches and mosquitoes.

Mr Choi insisted that the event was safe enough to continue and similar situations could have occurred if the Jamboree was held elsewhere.

“The participants came from afar and hadn’t yet adjusted (to the weather),” he said at a news briefing.

Mr Choi said the large number of patients could be linked to a K-pop performance during the opening ceremony, which he said left many of the teenagers “exhausted after actively releasing their energy”.

“To prevent and respond to heat-related illnesses, we have secured additional medical personnel, including about 30 doctors and 60 nurses,” he added.

“Additional cooling devices would be installed in on-site clinics and more beds provided to care for patients. Six helicopters were on standby.

“We will ensure that Scout youths can enjoy the jamboree safely and in good health.”

The UK Foreign Office added: “Consular officials have been deployed on site to support attendees, and we are in regular contact with both Scouts UK and the Korean authorities to ensure the safety of British nationals.”

The UK contingent is believed to be the largest there, numbering about 4,500 Scouts.

Among those travelling from Northern Ireland are four girls from the north coast. Teenagers Amelie Holden and Celia Kerr from Castlerock joined Ulster guides Amy Lloyd from Ballykelly and Hannah Ruth Mullan from Portstewart. All the girls spent a year fundraising to cover the cost of the trip.

South Korea this week raised its hot weather warning to the highest “serious” level for the first time in four years as temperatures nationwide hovered between 33 and 38C.

The Safety Ministry said at least 16 people have died because of heat-related illnesses since May 20, including two on Tuesday.