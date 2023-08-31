NI Water says it is resolving outages affecting postcodes across Belfast

A full list has been posted on the NI Water website.

A water outage affecting a number of postcodes throughout the Greater Belfast area is being resolved, NI Water has said.

The company said work is ongoing to resolve the situation, with the outage expected to last into Thursday evening for some areas.

While supplies are being restored, the estimated time given for some of those still experiencing issues is 10pm.

NI Water said: “Supplies are being restored in your area following low levels of water in your local service reservoir. This may require several hours to reach all properties.”

A previous statement said that NI Water was aware of a drop in supply and that customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure while work is being carried out..

“Discoloured water can occur when the mains are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair,” said a spokesperson.

“All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily.

“The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system.

“Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers.

“If you need further help or advice, please contact us on 03457 440088 and one of our team will be here to help, 24 hours a day.”

An update on the NI Water website shows the list of affected postcodes, with almost all of Belfast hit by the outage.