‘No evidence’ of blue-green algae in east Belfast river after dog dies

The owners of a dog who died after playing in a Belfast river have said there were no signs of the dangerous blue-green algae after tests.

Earlier this week, one-year old golden labrador Cooper died after showing signs of “suspected neurological damage” shortly after a walk in east Belfast.

His owner said he was playing in the river at Orangefield Park and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency confirmed they were investigating for evidence of pollution or algae issues.

In a post on social media, Cooper’s owner, DUP councillor Andrew McCormick, said the Department for Agriculture and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) tests came back negative for blue-green algae and other pollutants.

“All we know is that we had a perfectly healthy pup who had no signs of illness up to, and during, our walk on Sunday evening,” said Mr McCormick.

“Twenty minutes after playing in the river, we had a sick pup who was showing signs of disorientation.

“His blood tests on Monday and Tuesday showed no signs of damage to the vital organs (heart, liver and kidneys) which points to a neurological condition.

“After sitting up all night to comfort and cuddle him, we knew yesterday that it was only right to let him rest.

“Unfortunately, we have more questions than we do answers.

“The vets at Cornerstone were amazing and provided the highest quality of care for Cooper that we could ask for.

“Thanks to everyone for the sheer amount of support we have received, it’s come all over the world including places like Sri Lanka and Vancouver.

“Hold your pets a little closer today and give them the love they deserve.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Staff from DAERA’s Water Management Unit took samples from the river and pond at Orangefield Park on Monday, after we received a report regarding the water bodies within the park.

“Their tests concluded that there were no signs of toxins or pollution in either water body.

“We have been in contact with the dog owner involved throughout this week and are sorry to hear about their pet’s death.

“We would continue to remind all dog owners that dogs should kept on leads within our parks.”