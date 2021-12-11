No NI river or lake classed ‘good overall’ for quality

None of Northern Ireland’s 496 rivers, lakes and coastal waters have achieved a “good overall status” rating for water quality, a report has said.

It comes after the Belfast Telegraph reported that seven million tonnes of raw sewage is dumped into local rivers and seas every year.

Just three years ago over 150 rivers, lakes and coastal waters were recognised for good overall status.

Dean Blackwood, a director of River Faughan Anglers — which works to protect the environment and control and develop angling on the Faughan — said that around 20 years ago the failure of our planning and regulatory authorities to comply with EU environmental directives earned NI the unenviable label of the “dirty corner of the UK” from the UK Environmental Law Association (UKELA).

He continued: “Yet earlier this week we heard from Minister Mallon that in the period since then NI Water has dumped some 144 million tonnes (over 20 years) of untreated sewage into our rivers and seas.

“Now the news from Minister Poots’ Department that every single one of our rivers and lakes have failed to reach good water quality status is deeply worrying.

“The (lack of proper regulation) has ensured that the ‘dirty corner’ label will plague Northern Ireland for many years to come.

“Anyone who spends a lot of time on a river will have witnessed first-hand the legacy of neglect (that has been inflicted) upon our environments and the vulnerable ecosystems that depend on clean water.”

“River Faughan Anglers has had increasing cause to raise serious environmental and water quality concerns over the past 20 years but experience has left anglers with little confidence in the regulatory authorities’ ability to protect our rivers.”

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) was contacted for comment.

A DAERA publication titled the ‘Water Framework Directive Statistics Report’ outlines how the quality of our waters have been downgraded. Detailing the overall River Water Body Status, the report states that in 2015, 147 of the 450 river water bodies were classified as good or high overall status. In 2018, 141 of river water bodies were classified as good or high overall status.

However, in 2021, zero river water bodies achieved good or high overall status.

It is a similar picture for lakes with none achieving good overall status compared with 2018 when five of the 21 lake water bodies received that classification.

Overall transitional and coastal water body status dropped from 10 (40%) water bodies achieving a good rating in 2018 to zero in 2021.

The report said it has received those ratings because for the first time the presence of ubiquitous, persistent, bioaccumulative, toxic (uPBT) substances, so-called ‘forever’ chemicals, have been assessed as part of chemical status — a finding “common” across the globe.