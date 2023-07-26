North Belfast £7.5m park project approved despite environmental concerns

A £7.5 million project to transform the Ballysillan Playing Fields in north Belfast has been approved despite environmental concerns.

Belfast City Council is to foot most of the bill to upgrade the playing fields off Ballysillan Road into what it describes as a “landmark public park,” and work will begin soon after elected representatives at the council’s recent Planning Committee meeting voted the application through.

However during the debate at City Hall, councillors raised questions about the materials being used for a new pitch and children’s play area, with one councillor suggesting it showed incompetency on behalf of the council that the materials could not be named to elected representatives.

The plan involves “environmental improvement works and upgrades” comprising refurbishment of the existing bowling pavilion, a new intermediate floodlit 3G pitch, new children’s play facilities, and a new open-air community event space.

There will also be new fenced dog exercise areas, a new pump track, as well as new and improved pathways. There will be work to expose parts of the existing culverted river, creating a new channel and flood attenuation area, to create a wetland habitat.

The plan also involves new street furniture including canopies, shelters, picnic tables, seats, lights, cycle stands, fences and bollards. There will be improvements to the existing allotment area including path and vehicle track resurfacing, new polytunnels and shed, and landscape interventions including planting, woodland management, resurfacing and regrading.

Additional funding has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure’s Living With Water Programme and the Department for Communities.

The application is by Belfast City Council, and was recommended to councillors for approval at the City Hall Planning Committee meeting by council officers.

However, there was no unanimity over the application, with both the Green Party and Alliance voicing concerns over the use of microplastics in the plan for a new 3G pitch, and materials being used for the surface of a new children’s play park.

A similar debate was raised in the same meeting over Ulster Rugby’s application for a new 3G pitch at the Kingspan stadium, with councillors complaining of the plan’s “outdated” use of microplastics, which would have to be replaced later this decade with incoming EU laws.

During the Ballysillan application, Green Councillor Áine Groogan said: “Overall, the plans look pretty good, and are welcome, but I again I have environmental concerns, over the 3G pitch, and the childrens play area, because similar materials are often used in those areas as well.

“Could I get clarity that the same infill is to be used for this pitch (as the Kingspan stadium), or are we using organic material?”

A council officer replied they would be using rubber infill granules but could not clarify the exact material used in the 3G or the surface of the children play areas at the meeting. The officer suggested signing off on the plan and discussing the materials later with relevant statutory authorities for agreement.

Councillor Groogan replied: “This really really concerns me. We don’t know how we are properly assessing the risk of environmental harm in planning applications, and the impact our planning decisions are having on our environment. Particularly during our climate and biodiversity emergency, this is serious.”

She said there were “questions of competency” as to how the planning application was made, if the specific materials could not be named to councillors.

Alliance Councillor Tara Brooks suggested the council adopt a policy of having construction environment plans for every 3G pitch application, involving details of management of microplastics and synthetic infill as a condition for approval. She said the Ballysillan application was “a fantastic plan” which she would support “with that proviso.”

Her proposal for the application to be approved only with a construction environment plan failed, with four votes in favour, and 15 votes against.

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough proposed the application be approved. He told the chamber: “I am perplexed around this 3G pitch debate. We have been installing 3G pitches in this city for years and years. Ballysillan needs a 3G pitch, it is a vital asset in a community that has long been left behind. And a credit to the officers and their diligent work.”

Alderman McCullough’s proposal passed with 15 in support, one vote against, and two no votes.

Councillor Groogan said: “This is not about resources going into our community, I absolutely want to see the upgrade. My point is clearly around how our planning system is not fit for purpose. This to me just highlights how our processes are completely broken.

“We are legally bound to uphold the environment. We literally do not know what materials are being used on this pitch, and we are supposed to be assured of the competency of this application, and that it won’t cause environmental harm? If we can’t get it right, on something as simple as this, what assurances do we have on larger applications? It is a disgrace. It is (not the fault of) council officers, it is the statutory consultees.”