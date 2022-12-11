Northern Ireland weather: Warnings of high air pollution in north west due to home heating emissions

DAERA said the high levels of pollution are believed to be as a result of local pollution including home heating emissions.

Warnings of high and moderate air pollution levels have been issued for the north west of Northern Ireland on Sunday night.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said the high levels of pollution are believed to be as a result of local pollution - “home heating emissions and the current cold, calm weather conditions in which pollutants are not being dispersed”.

The department added that the weather situation is unlikely to change significantly over the next 24 hours which may cause this pollution to persist.

During periods of high pollution the symptoms of people with lung or heart disease may worsen, but relatively healthy people are unlikely to experience any ill effects.

