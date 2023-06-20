Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions have increased, says latest report

A protestor at Stormont as the Climate Bill was being discussed. Credit: Liam McBurney

New statistics from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) have shown that there has been an increase in greenhouse gas emissions in Northern Ireland between 2020 and 2021.

Steven Agnew, Director of RenewableNI, which promotes ‘clean’ and sustainable electricity, described the findings as “very disappointing”.

“With the impact of climate change already being felt in Northern Ireland, we cannot afford to go backwards,” he said.

“If you want to decarbonise something, the fastest way to do that is to put a plug on it. The Climate Act set the target of 80% renewable electricity generation by 2030.

"This will reduce electricity emissions by 75% from where they are today. In addition, by electrifying heat and transport we can also reduce the climate impact of those sectors.”

DAERA’s statistics, published today, relate to greenhouse gas emissions between 1990-2021.

In 2021, Northern Ireland’s net greenhouse gas emissions were estimated to be 22.5 million tonnes.

During that year, Northern Ireland also contributed 5.3% of all UK greenhouse gas emissions.

In the UK there has been a 47.7% reduction in emissions between 1990 and 2021. During the same period, the reduction in emissions in Northern Ireland was 23.2%; comparatively lower to 50.2% in England, 49.3% in Scotland and 35.0% in Wales.

In 2021, agriculture was the largest emitting sector, responsible for 27.6% of emissions in NI.

Transport contributed 16.7% to overall emissions, whilst the business, energy supply and residential sectors contributed 14.0%, 13.7% and 12.4%, respectively.

Between 2020 and 2021 all sectors here, with the exception of waste management and public, showed an increase in emissions.

Mr Agnew added: “RenewableNI members have enough projects in development to achieve a zero carbon electricity system by 2035. Unfortunately, it’s typically taking between two and five years to get planning permission for large scale renewable projects. This is driving investment elsewhere.

“The ability to dramatically decrease Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, and to improve energy costs for consumers, is being held back by the slow pace of policy change.

"The Assembly set ambitious climate targets. It’s time for the Executive to be restored and those who set the goals to deliver them.”

DAERA previously said that the Climate Change Act, with its targets of reducing emissions by at least 48% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050, requires real urgency.

The department must set an emissions reduction target for 2040 by June 2024.

And, by the end of 2023, it must lay before the Assembly and publish a climate action plan to cover the carbon budget period 2023-2027.