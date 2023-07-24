Omagh Golf Club hopeful of reopening course this week after severe flooding

A clean-up operation is underway after severe flooding hit Omagh Golf Club over the weekend.

The course is set to be closed until tomorrow at the earliest.

If it is to re-open on Wednesday, the greenkeepers will have their work cut out, with much of the course left resembling the Fermanagh Lakelands rather than a golf course.

“We had no option other than closing the course on Sunday,” said David McFall, greens convenor at the club, which sits along the bank of the River Drumragh.

“It’s not ideal. This is a time when people are off on holiday, the course is usually busy.

“Young players who are off school want to play, but the weather has killed that for a few days. I was in contact with the head greenkeeper on Monday morning and the first thing we need to do is wait for the water to drain away and see what the damage is.

“It is draining away, but it’s leaving a brown scum where it’s disappearing.

“The bunkers are still flooded, the greens are being left with a salty deposit and will need washing down.

“It is a bit of a mess, but if there’s no more rain we have a chance of getting open again this week.

“It doesn’t look as if there’s any rain forecast over the next couple of days so that should give us a good chance of getting to where we need to be. We will review the situation on Wednesday, and hopefully by then we’ll be in a position to cope with any further rainfall. It’s definitely something we could have done without.”

Flooded Omagh Golf Course. Credit: Liam McClean

Sunday’s thundery showers left large swathes of the course under water, and it’s not the first time it has suffered due to heavy downpours.

There were similar scenes in February 2020 when the nearby river burst its banks and flooded the course.

Mr McFall added: “That was February, you expect a bit of bad weather. But July? Really?

“It’s not the sort of summer we were expecting.”

Severe flooding in Castlederg, Co Tyrone

As well as large parts of Tyrone, Donegal was also badly hit by flooding.

According to the Met Office, while the start of this week is to be drier, Northern Ireland has not yet seen the end of the wet weather by the time tomorrow arrives.

Rain is also expected across most of the province this weekend.

The Met Office added: “It’s another week of unsettled weather for Northern Ireland, with periods of cloud, wind, rain and the occasional sunny spell.

“However, by Wednesday, a low pressure system sat to the north-west of the UK will bring a more persistent period of rain later in the day. This will move from west to east through the day on Wednesday, leaving behind a showery outlook on Thursday.”

The average temperature for Wednesday will be 19C while today is expected to be the hottest of the week, with highs 20C in Belfast.

The Met Office recently dismissed suggestions that the UK would experience an “extreme heatwave” as a result of the scorching temperatures across most of Europe.

However, it said it doesn’t expect the current weather conditions to change until mid-August.

“While Friday might start with brief bit of respite from the rain, another area of low pressure will move in later in the day, increasing winds into the weekend and introducing further showers. As usual, details on this will become clearer later in the week,” a spokesperson added.

That won’t be great news for golfers in Omagh, as well as towns and businesses that have also been affected by the flooding.

In Castlederg, a care home was saved from having to evacuate residents thanks to the efforts of the local community.

“You can imagine what it would have been like having to evacuate the home,” said Roberta Brownlee, owner of Silverdale Care Home.

“The fact that we haven’t had to do that is down to the efforts of our staff and their families, and the Fire and Rescue Service, who went above and beyond.

“They were here from around 9pm until about 1am.

“Thankfully, what could have turned into a major disaster was averted.

“Now we have a big clean-up operation in place, getting rid of all the debris and assessing the damage.”