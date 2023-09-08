Out of control: Lough Neagh’s poisonous bacteria now killing swans, foxes and dogs
Cyanobacteria, which can kill animals as big as horses and cows, has taken over Lough Neagh — and that's the source of more than 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking waterSee tomorrow’s Belfast Telegraph for Sam McBride’s in-depth report on the Lough Neagh crisis
Toxic bacteria poisoning Lough Neagh is now killing swans, foxes, and dogs — but those seeking to raise awareness of the crisis say senior civil servants won’t even sit down to discuss what’s unfolding.