Pandemic a chance to change society, Erin Brockovich tells NI summit

The Covid-19 crisis is an opportunity to reset society, Erin Brockovich has told a Northern Ireland conference.

The US environmental activist, played by Julia Roberts in an Oscar-winning biopic, spoke at the Institute of Directors’ (IoD) Women’s Leadership summit.

During her address, Mrs Brockovich reflected on the likely lasting impact of the pandemic.

“We are in a very unique moment, you could call it a watershed moment,” she said.

“We are in a great reset, a great reboot. We were effectively shut down, and that was a moment for us to turn inward to seeing things, self-renewing, re-evaluating what’s important, a time to ask ourselves, ‘Did we get lost along the way?’

“This very moment, I feel more hopeful of our future in this reset, in seeing what we’re missing. We are getting back to the values, the soul of who we are and what we need to protect to be a productive, happy, healthy society.”

The leadership conference was staged virtually for the first time in its history, drawing 1,000 delegates to each of its two days.

Attendees logged in from across the UK and Ireland and from as far away as Bermuda, South Africa, Poland and the US.

Day one of the conference last week featured speakers including Great British Bake-Off winner Nadiya Hussain and Belfast digital innovation commissioner Dr Jayne Brady.

IoD NI national director Kirsty McManus said: “After what has been a difficult year for many in our local economy, it was a great pleasure to gather with such a large audience of business leaders, albeit virtually, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“We were pleased to have attracted such a high calibre of speakers across both days from Ireland and across the world, each of them with their own unique story to tell.

“I know these will serve as an inspiration to all of us as we continue our journey of leadership within our own organisations.”

Lisa McLaughlin, partner of the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, which sponsored the event, added: “To attract an audience of more than 1,000 from across the world is truly remarkable.

“It was fantastic to see many delegates joining virtually who wouldn’t have been able to attend in person.

“We are very grateful to all of our speakers for showing true leadership by sharing their knowledge and experience so honestly and powerfully.

“They have taught us the importance of seeing failure and adversity through a different lens — as an opportunity to grow and develop.”

Associate sponsors of the conference included the Open University, Translink, NIE Networks, Investec, SONI, Danske Bank, and KPMG.

Mrs Brockovich worked on the largest medical lawsuit in history, involving hundreds of people unknowingly been exposed to toxic waste. The movie about her featured Albert Finney as Ed Masry, her lawyer and boss. As well as Roberts’ best actress Oscar, it earned a best supporting actor nomination for Finney. It was also nominated for best picture, best director and best original screenplay.