Pedal power: Cycling Culcavy mum doing school run on two wheels after ditching car

On two wheels: Jade with Erin (right) and Nora. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Giving up the car to cycle instead is something many people talk themselves out of, especially when they live in the countryside.

But mum-of-two Jade Berman refuses to let living in a rural area stop her hopping on an e-tandem with daughters Nora (6) and Erin (5).

The school run — a seven-mile journey on country roads from their home in Culcavy to Moira — now happens on two wheels.

Jade, the acting manager of Climate NI, said: “In the last 15 months, I have cycled more than 4,000km with two kids on the back of my e-tandem, mostly doing the school run. That’s 4,000km of fuel for a car I didn’t need to buy, compared with the pennies needed to change the battery for the bike.

“I live rurally. Prior to lockdown, we were a two-car family, but my new job working for Climate NI and working from home allowed us to think a little about what is possible.

“In September this year, we sold one of our cars to become a one car and biking family.

“But within a week, we rapidly became a no-car family after a car accident finished off our car.

“My husband invested in a bus pass and a fold-up bike to get to work in Newry, while I mostly worked from home and cycled the school run and also to swimming and gymnastics for the kids.

“I’m lucky that I mostly work from home, but on the times I have headed in for work, I have also taken the bus in the opposite direction towards Belfast.”

The family has since had to buy another car, but they would happily give it up.

Jade explained: “Because we live rurally, there is no car share scheme close by and public transport connections are not yet brilliant out of commuting times.

“But we would be happy to drop it [the car] if infrastructure and public transport links were improved.”

The family, including dad Aidan Malone, even holidayed on their bikes last year.

“We cycled 70 miles as a family over a weekend, picking the kids up from school, going across the country and down the Portadown to Newry Canal towpath,” Jade said.

“We glamped at Poynztpass at a lovely wee site at the top of a big hill at Lisnabrague Lodge. The e-bikes made it possible.”

The daily journey to school isn’t without its challenges, however.

“There’s no cycling infrastructure and not even a footpath on the side of the school we approach from,” Jade said.

“Others would be keen to try if there was a segregated cycle path so they would feel safer.

“The kids love it too and wave at people as we pass.

“I would just ask that if you are driving near us, please give us a little space and overtake slowly and not on blind corners or hills.

“Most drivers are brilliant and give us a wave, but the odd one makes my heart beat a little faster.”