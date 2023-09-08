Poisonous bacteria out of control on Lough Neagh is now killing swans, foxes and dogs

Cyanobacteria, which can kill animals as big as horses and cows, has taken over Lough Neagh — and that's the source of more than 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking waterSee tomorrow’s Belfast Telegraph for Sam McBride’s in-depth report on the Lough Neagh crisis

Preview: Toxic bacteria on Lough Neagh kills wildlife

Sam McBride Today at 14:55