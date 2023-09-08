Poisonous bacteria out of control on Lough Neagh is now killing swans, foxes and dogs
Cyanobacteria, which can kill animals as big as horses and cows, has taken over Lough Neagh — and that's the source of more than 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking waterSee tomorrow’s Belfast Telegraph for Sam McBride’s in-depth report on the Lough Neagh crisis
Toxic bacteria poisoning Lough Neagh is now killing swans, foxes, and dogs — but those seeking to raise awareness of the crisis say senior civil servants won’t even sit down to discuss what’s unfolding.