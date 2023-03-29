QUB scientists explore mystery of the brightest burst of energy ever discovered

Scientists at Queen’s have discovered what they believe is a supernova in the afterglow of a super-bright gamma ray burst located two billion light years away.

Working with an international team of researchers, experts at Queen’s have spotted a deviation in the light curve which they suggest could be a supernova.

PhD student Michael Fulton from the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen’s led the research project.

Mr Fulton said the discovery was very unique: “There are dust clouds in the way that block much of the light emitted from the gamma ray burst (GRB).

“What makes our data unique is that it was observed in infra-red light and is less affected by dust extinction. This allowed us to observe the GRB much more clearly,” he said.

Despite the discovery, the team plan to conduct more research to confirm whether it is indeed a supernova.

Mr Fulton was supported by QUB’s Professor Stephen Smartt. He added: “This gamma-ray burst is extraordinary, extremely energetic, and although it’s two billion light years away, that’s pretty nearby for one of these things.”

On October 9 last year, a pulse of intense radiation swept through the solar system. The light was so remarkable that astronomers then dubbed it the BOAT – the brightest of all time.

The source was a gamma-ray burst (GRB), the most powerful class of explosions in the universe.

The burst triggered detectors on numerous spacecraft, and observatories around the globe began investigations.

After assessing the data, this week NASA announced that the GRB was so bright that events like this may occur just once every 10,000 years.

When the gamma-ray burst was discovered, Queen’s scientists began working with experts at Oxford University’s high energy Astrophysics teams and were assisted by an international team through the University of Hawaii.

The team observed the GRB extensively over 59 days using a telescope which is located more than 10,000ft above sea level at the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii – the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS).

Combining this new data with data collected by colleagues from all over the world, the scientists were able to produce a detailed light curve of the gamma ray burst afterglow and they believe there may be a weak and subtle signature of supernova in the data.

Scientists have known about GRBs since the 1970s and since 1998 they are thought to have been produced by supernovae - the death of a massive star.

The signature of a supernova is usually spotted as the gamma ray burst fades but in the October 2022 discovery, it has been difficult to detect as it was so bright and there was so much dust.

The data collated by the Queen’s-led team suggests a deviation from what scientists would expect as the afterglow fades and they are attributing this to an emerging supernova.

Fulton adds: “The afterglow of the GRB is very bright and as it faded slowly everyone was looking for a signal in the data to indicate a supernova explosion has occurred at the same time.

“This is what we expected, given the history of gamma ray burst physics since the 1990s.

“This could be the supernova, but other groups have suggested we don’t fully understand this gamma ray bust. It will be interesting to combine all data now to see if this claim holds up.”