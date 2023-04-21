Relief in Eglinton as new scheme blocked over fears of flooding

Residents were concerned planned housing development would exacerbate problems caused by heavy rain in village

Residents of Eglinton are relieved after a housing development they believed would exacerbate flooding in the area was turned down by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

The Belfast Telegraph previously reported that people in the village were concerned the most recent flooding last August — the second serious deluge in five years — would not be taken into account by the PAC.

Around 70mm of rain fell in five hours, causing the Castle and Muff rivers to overflow.

Surface water ran down Ballygudden Road, site of the proposed 97-house development, flooding homes at the bottom.

The Concerned Eglinton Residents Group feared if the go-ahead was given to build on land that normally absorbs a lot of rainwater, then flooding would be much worse.

The developer objected to the group submitting “late evidence”, arguing it should not be considered.

However, the PAC found details of August’s flooding were “compelling”, and could not have been raised at the earlier appeal.

Eglinton Community Centre manager Debbie Caulfield said: “Thank goodness. It feels like a lessening of the stress.

“If they built more houses without improving the water situation, residents will be wondering if there would be worse flooding this summer.

“This has an impact on people’s mental health and well-being. People can’t keep building houses in areas at risk of flooding where people can’t even get insurance.

“There needs to be a complete moratorium on houses on a floodplain.”

More than 400 homeowners in the area applied for an emergency flooding grant to help with immediate expenses last August.

During the planning appeal process residents expressed concern the development would be at risk from flooding and contribute to flooding elsewhere.

Policy states development should not be permitted within the flood plain unless the appellant can demonstrate it constitutes an exception to the policy.

Since last August, Derry City and Strabane District Council has identified Ballygudden Road as a “flow path”, and stated the flood risk assessment for the development did not look at the potential impact of flooding emanating from Ballygudden Road.

“They therefore could not determine the flooding impact on the appeal proposal and on development elsewhere without such an assessment of the flood risk associated with this flow path having been carried out,” the PAC added.

The PAC report stated the application would comply with the Derry Area Plan, and the council’s reason for refusal was not sustained for the reasons laid out in the report.

However, it was also found that it would “offend” flooding policies, adding: “The third parties’ concerns are therefore upheld insofar as stated and are determining.

“Accordingly, the appeal must fail.”

Gravis planning, acting on behalf of the applicant MG Famco Ltd, did not want to comment when approached.