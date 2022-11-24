River Lagan high tide warning: Tactical Coordination Group set up by police and Department for Infrastructure

The PSNI has confirmed a Tactical Coordination Group has been set up in Musgrave as a precaution for potential high tides along the River Lagan.

It comes as the Department for Infrastructure confirmed their staff are to be deployed along the river on Thursday evening and warned of “high tides” and “significant flows” in the River Lagan.

They said the warning had been prompted by the recent heavy rainfall across Northern Ireland during the day.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the coordination group will continue to monitor the situation.

"A Tactical Coordination Group has been set up this evening in Musgrave to support multi-agency partners to make appropriate preparations for the high tides and significant flows in the Lagan caused by recent heavy rainfall,” a spokesperson said.

"The measures are precautionary at this time, and will be monitored throughout the night.”

The province has faced a deluge of rain all week, with the Met Office previously issuing a weather warning on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, almost a quarter of the average monthly rainfall for November fell in less than half a day in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday.

In a social media post, DfI said: “As a result of high tides tonight and significant flows in the River Lagan due to recent heavy rainfall, DfI will have operational teams on the ground this evening and tonight monitoring river flows and may deploy sandbags in some locations as a precautionary measure.”