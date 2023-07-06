Seal refuge gives home to pup abandoned on shores of Rathlin Island

A seal sanctuary has taken in its first pup of 2023 — baby Briar, who was abandoned by his mum and faced starvation on the shores of Rathlin Island.

It’s pupping season for the harbour seals of Northern Ireland, and all around the coasts, young seals are beginning to venture into the water and explore the seas for the first time.

Some of them will take their first swim at just a few hours old.

But it’s not all sunshine and mackerel for every pup.

At just a few days old, Briar found himself hungry and alone on the shores of Rathlin Island after his mother left him.

Fortunately, with the help of the RSPB, Exploris Seal Sanctuary in Portaferry intervened and rescued the young seal from a grim fate.

As this year’s first arrival, Briar will enjoy the undivided attention of the keepers before the sanctuary — which has helped more than 500 sick, injured and abandoned seals since it opened in 1989 — fills up with dozens more pups across the season.

During his stint at the sanctuary, he’ll get check-ups from the vet, get whatever medication he needs and then rediscover the outdoors and learn to socialise with other seals.

Exploris conservation officer Blair Bailie explained: “From disease outbreaks to human interference, harbour seals have it tough.

“Their populations have been suffering in Northern Ireland over the past few decades and it’s hugely important to make sure every pup is given the best chance of survival we can afford it.

“Every seal rescued, rehabilitated and released makes a difference.

“Not only are seals one of the most graceful and intelligent native animals on the island of Ireland, but they play a vital role in the health of our oceans by bringing balance to our marine ecosystems.

"A healthy, thriving population of seals benefits everything from whelks to whales.”

“It’s important you never approach a seal — not only could it bite or spread diseases but you could also scare mothers away from their pups. As a general rule, if a seal is looking at you, you’re too close!”

If you think a seal pup needs help you should contact Exploris Seal Sanctuary on 07701 372 623.

More details can be found at www.explorisni.con/seal-sanctuary/