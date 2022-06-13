Seaweed on Ballywalter beach causes stink along seafront

An MP has called for the council to clean up a shocking amount of seaweed causing a stench on a picturesque Co Down beach.

Jim Shannon is demanding that Ards & North Down Borough Council takes immediate action to tackle the problem, which, he says, is scaring off visitors to Ballywalter.

It’s also resulted in a large influx of flies on the village’s popular Blue Flag beach.

But the local council says it “no longer removes coastal plants”.

“The excess seaweed is shocking and there is a distinctive odour, which is extremely off-putting to pedestrians,” Mr Shannon said.

“The residents who live in the houses at The Square and Broadway must close their windows often due to the smell.”

Seaweed on Ballywalter shoreline

One elderly woman who lives in front of the beach told the Belfast Telegraph it’s not just the smell she’s trying to keep out.

“I can’t open a single window because of the flies. They are small, but there are so many of them,” she explained.

The local pensioner says there is a lot of anger on the street over what she described as a recurring problem.

She claims previous requests for action resulted in her being told the council couldn’t help.

“It’s starting to get warmer and I’m worried about having to keep the windows closed all summer.”

DUP MP Jim Shannon

The DUP MP for Strangford has been listening to the concerns of others on the street, many of them elderly.

“They have stated that it is unbearable; their quality of life is impacted,” Mr Shannon said.

“As the growing tourist season is now here and the beach already an idyllic walk for people locally, it is essential that the seaweed is removed.

“Growing up in Ballywalter, I’m aware just how appealing the walk on the promenade, from Whitechurch to the harbour and lower Sandend, is. The council must act now.”

Seaweed on Ballywalter beach

However, a spokesperson for the local authority said it is restricted by legislation and Northern Ireland Environment Agency regulations.

“Over the past number of years significant conditions have been placed on council in order to carry out mechanical cleaning of litter and clearing of marine material such as seaweed and beach plants,” the spokesperson explained.

“As a result, except in extreme situations, we have reduced our cleaning programme to that of manual litter picking and allowing the tidal flows to disperse deposited marine material.”

The spokesperson insisted this approach has “significant environmental benefits”, such as reducing the impact of erosion.

Local councillor Nigel Edmund has called for a common-sense approach to the problem.

“I appreciate there are biodiversity concerns surrounding the removal of marine life from the beach, but this is a serious issue for residents and the council should explore what it can do. There must be room for a middle-ground compromise,” he said.