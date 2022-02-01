Second climate bill backed by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to be debated in Assembly today

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots supports the second of two climate bills to be debated in the Assembly on Tuesday. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A climate bill endorsed by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is set to be debated in the Assembly on Tuesday, with agri-food companies across Northern Ireland urging MLAs to support it.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without its own climate legislation, but the region is contributing to wider UK targets, which aim to decarbonise all sections within its economy to reach a net zero target by 2050.

Net zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere, meaning that within less than 30 years, the UK government hopes to add no more greenhouse gases than the amount taken away.

In 2020, the UK’s climate advisory body suggested that an 82% cut in greenhouse gas emissions for Northern Ireland by 2050 would be a suitable contribution.

It said that for NI to have its own net zero target would pose too big a burden on the agriculture industry here.

The Climate Change (No.2) Bill being debated today has that 82% reduction target.

However, the Green Party’s rival bill has tougher targets for NI and the party is also proposing amendments to the bill being debated today.

A coalition of environmental groups say these changes to the draft bill are needed to make laws stronger, fairer and more independent, but many within the agriculture sector are urging politicians not to back those amendments.

Those in industry promoting the second of the two climate bills – the one set for debate today – include the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association, Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, Grain Trade Association NI, and the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Many of the organisations’ chiefs wrote a joint statement asking MLAs: “Do you support legislation that will diminish our farming base, leaving a supply gap that will be filled by distant suppliers with a higher carbon footprint?

“Will your constituents understand if your vote leads to job transfers to overseas competitors?

“Are you willing to drive up unemployment and poverty in the rural economy?

“If the answer to any or all of these questions is no then MLAs need to support the science and evidence based targets in the Executive Bill.

“Don’t pull the rug from under the industry but work with it through enabling investment, evidence-based legislation, research, advice and advocacy. That’s what real political leadership should deliver on Tuesday when this Bill is tabled for consideration.”

Green Party leader Clare Bailey meanwhile called on MLAs to back her party’s amendments.

“The breakdown of our climate is the most urgent and important issue facing us as leaders, as legislators, and as human beings.

“We must ensure that any climate legislation the Assembly passes is ambitious enough to meet the scale of the crisis we face and enables all sectors to move forward sustainably. We must not allow climate delay to replace climate denial,” she said.

“This goes beyond party political interest. This goes beyond short term election cycles, and it certainly goes beyond the interests of corporate lobbyists. This is about securing our future and our children’s futures.

“For too long, Stormont has failed our people and our planet. It’s time for us to change that.”

Speaker of the Assembly, Alex Maskey penned a letter to MLAs on their consideration of the two bills.

He said that while having two bills on the one issue going through the Assembly simultaneously “creates some unique issues”, they differ in scope and he noted that the Assembly “will want to avoid a situation where there are two acts with contradictory provisions as this would cause confusion and uncertainty”.