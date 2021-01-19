Sharp increase in polluted water and waste burning in Northern Ireland, new figures show

More than 3,000 incidents of water pollution happened here in the last four years, according to new figures.

And cases involving the illegal large-scale burning of waste increased 40% in just a year.

The figures were described as "appalling" by the Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

The statistics were released by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in response to an Assembly question from Independent MLA Claire Sugden.

They show that, last year, 1,576 cases of water pollution were reported to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, 772 of which were confirmed by the organisation.

This is compared to 777 confirmed cases in 2019, 770 in 2018 and 824 in 2017.

Ms Bailey said her party has called for the establishment of an independent Environmental Protection Agency to deal with water pollution and other green issues, which was a commitment of the New Decade, New Approach deal.

"Every single water pollution incident can have a serious impact on biodiversity and the use of water and land for agricultural purposes. Pollution incidents routinely lead to fish kills and the destruction of other aquatic life," she said.

In relation to illegal rubbish or waste disposal, DAERA mainly focuses on large-scale waste dumping as opposed to smaller fly-tipping incidents, which are primarily dealt with by local councils.

The department said that from January 1, 2020 to date it had received 1,007 reports of alleged illegal waste dumping compared with 823 over the same period the previous year.

Of the cases, 165 involved waste disposal by burning compared with 118 the previous year - an increase of 40%.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots said that while he had no plans to strengthen or change laws around illegal waste, officials were working with councils on how to best use their powers.

Ms Bailey said illegal waste disposal and illegal dumps blighted the local environment and threatened our ecology, natural world and public health.

"Clearly, these figures show that the upturn in illegal dumping incidents hasn't been dealt with at all by the bodies tasked with protecting our environment," she said.

"Explanation is needed from DAERA and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency as to what actions and mitigation measures they are taking in response to water pollution and illegal dumping.

"We are suffering from too many environmental harms and our track record is a disgrace."

Ms Sugden said the figures showed things "aren't improving".

"Lockdown and Covid has shown that people want to be outdoors more and more, whether it be swimming in the sea or out walking in nature. Water pollution and the illegal dumping of waste and burning raises some serious health concerns," she added.