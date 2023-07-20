Solar storm set to create aurora borealis spectacle in skies above NI

The Stena Edda cruising past Millisle’s pirate ship on its way from Belfast to Liverpool under an Aurora Borealis in February, 2023. (Pic by Graham Baalham-Curry).

Stargazers in Northern Ireland could get a glimpse of a “cannibal” solar storm which is set to light up the skies above the corner of Europe.

The Northern Lights are expected to be visible from 9pm on Thursday and last until midnight.

The phenomenon occurs when a plasma wave is caused by an eruption on the surface of the sun.

While it can result in problems such as power outages when it collides with the Earth’s magnetic field, the burst of energy can also increase the chances of the aurora borealis making an appearance.The national weather service tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

The increased solar activity can make the vibrant display visible further south than usual.

According to the Met Office, the Northern Lights are most likely to show up in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Cities across the north of England also have a chance of seeing the rare natural light show.

People across NI took to social media back in February to share their spectacular pictures of the Northern Lights.

It encouraged users to flock to the north coast and parts of Co Donegal in the Republic to catch a glimpse of the night time treat.

The Met Office explained that the previous display was caused by a coronal hole high speed stream combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection which led to sightings all across the UK.