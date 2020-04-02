Sparrow is still most regular garden visitor in Northern Ireland

House sparrows remain the most-spotted birds in Northern Ireland's gardens and green spaces.

Almost half a million people across the UK ­- including nearly 14,000 people in Northern Ireland ­- took part in the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch, counting nearly eight million birds.

The top five in Northern Ireland consisted of house sparrows, starlings, goldfinches (up one place), chaffinches (down one place) and blue tits.

Some differences were noted across counties in Northern Ireland.

While Down and Tyrone both had the same top two (house sparrows followed by starlings), starlings were the most-spotted birds in Antrim, Armagh and Londonderry - ahead of house sparrows.

Fermanagh's number one bird was the chaffinch, as in 2019.