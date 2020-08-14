Stormont urged to tackle foul smell dogging parts of Belfast

Belfast councillors are to ask Stormont to deal with a bad smell lingering across much of west and south Belfast due to suspected industrial air pollution.

Sinn Fein's Daniel Baker said the foul odour meant people could no longer sit in their gardens.

It has been described as like the "smell of damp clothes".

Mr Baker's motion urged City Hall officials to write to the NI Environment Agency and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots expressing concerns.

It also called for a report on the heavy smell lingering over the Colin and Black Mountain areas.

At this week's remote meeting of the council's people and communities committee, Mr Baker said: "We firmly believe there are three different locations at any given time releasing an odour which is very foul and having a detrimental impact on residents.

"We are talking about tens of thousands of people being affected by this, and it has become a regular occurrence.

"It is getting so bad people can't sit in their own back gardens."

Mr Baker thanked the council environment team for their attempts to address the issue.

However, he said the problem "was not within the remit of the council", and added pressure had to be put on Stormont to deal with it.

Residents believe the air pollution is connected to an industrial site.

People Before Profit councillor for Michael Collins said the situation was "very worrying".

"It's going back as far as January last year and there have been complaints from all parties," he said.

He said the odour was detected across the Colin area, which includes Dunmurry, Ladybrook, Lagmore, Poleglass, Stewartstown and Twinbrook.

He told the committee: "Even yesterday I had people ring me from Willowvale and from Lenadoon, which is on the opposite side of the constituency.

"In fact, it's not just Belfast, it's also affecting Lisburn.

"The council there are also looking into this issue.

"It is very serious, particularly when you consider one in 24 deaths in Belfast, according to the Centre for Cities Survey, is related directly to air pollution.

"We have to do something urgently to address this and to get to the root of the problem."

He proposed the Colin area be targeted in the council's Belfast air quality action plan, which was set up to monitor particulate matter and other harmful substances.

The committee unanimously agreed to Mr Baker's motion, which will go to the next full meeting of Belfast City Council for ratification.

This is the second time in less than a month that Belfast residents have kicked up a stink about a stench.

Last month people in the north of the city complained about a mountain of illegal waste that had built up in a unit at the Edenderry Mill complex on the Crumlin Road and nearby derelict land.

Clouds of flies forced residents to keep doors and windows closed.

There were also complaints about rats.